11 STING, Inc students attend EGG program at Bethune Cookman University

STING Inc distributed the following announcement about a trip to Daytona Beach by 11 of their students to participate in the EGG program at Bethune Cookman University.

11 STING Inc. Juniors and Seniors were invited to Bethune Cookman University in Daytona Beach Florida to participate in the EGG program from July 16-July 25. The EGG (Exploring Gifts and Graces) program is an on campus experience for youth that assists them in discovering and aligning with their God given purpose. STING, Inc. students participated during the last two years virtually.

About STING Inc

A previous news release from STING, Inc described the organization as follows:

STING, Inc. (Steering Triumphant Innovators of The Next Generation) was created in August 2009 in the South Cobb County area for the purpose of providing services to Youth in the Middle and High School age groups. Advertisement STING, Inc. began as an After School program and a Summer Camp. Throughout the years STING, Inc. has made a footprint in the Community by offering Leadership Sessions on subjects such as Anti Bullying, Anger Management, Career Assessments, Choosing the Right College , Public Speaking, Scholarship Search and Submission, Military Service, Entrepreneurship, Branding and other worthwhile topics.

About Bethune Cookman University

Bethune Cookman University is a Historically Black College and University (HBCU) affiliated with the United Methodist Church.

It was founded in 1904 by Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune as the Daytona Literary and Industrial Training School for Negro Girls.

According to the university’s website, the school started with $1.50 and a student body of five young girls.

The history posted on the website describe’s Dr. Bethune’s later accomplishments as follows:

Dr. Bethune went on to become a national and international figure with a long list of notable accomplishments, including counseling US presidents, playing a role in the founding of the United Nations and creating an influential African American women’s organization. She also helped found the United Negro College Fund, of which Bethune-Cookman was a charter member. The University was a crowning achievement in a storied career.

In 1923 Bethune’s school merged with Cookman Institute in Jacksonville, FL, which was founded in 1872 and was the first HBCU in Florida.

“It was through the merger that the school gained the prestigious Methodist affiliation,” the website continues.

It was accredited by the Association of Colleges and Secondary Schools of the Southern States in 1931, and achieved university status in 2007.