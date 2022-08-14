Cobb BOC zoning meeting this Tuesday, includes controversial St. Benedict’s School expansion

The Cobb County Board of Commissioners zoning hearing will be held next Tuesday, August 16 at 9 a.m.

Among the items to be considered is the controversial application Z-78, the rezoning requested by St. Benedict’s Episcopal School that would allow it to build a new facility for middle school students. A decision on the application has been delayed repeatedly, and the rezoning faces opposition from several adjacent and nearby community organizations, including Kennsington Green HOA and the Oakdale Community Association.

To read about the last BOC hearing on Z-78, follow this link.

Agenda for the zoning meeting

Here is the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting as it now stands. Cases are often withdrawn, continued or held, so each agenda item is subject to removal from this meeting’s discussion.

For more information on each case, download the complete packet for the meeting.

Cases Continued or Held by Planning Commission



6. Z-7-2022 Dist 3 4556, 4570, 4600 Wade Green Road

7. Z-35-2022 District 4 259 Veterans Memorial Highway

8. Z-43-2022 District 2 4450 South Cobb Drive

9. Z-46-2022 District 3 Shallowford Road

10. Z-47-2022 District 4 6410 Factory Shoals Road

11. Z-49-2022 District 4 6152 Ernest Barrett Parkway, unaddressed parcel Old Horseshoe

Bend Road

13. Z-52-2022 District 3 108 Townpark Drive

13. Z-52-2022 District 3 108 Townpark Drive

14. SLUP-5-2022 Dist 3 4648 Canton Rd



BOC Regular Cases and New Business



15. Z-78-2021 Dist 2 2001 Daniel Street, 2235 Cooper Lake Road (BOC only)

16. Z-34-2022 District 4 4061, 4085 Hicks Road

17. Z-36-2022 District 1 286 County Road

18. Z-38-2022 District 4 5690, unaddressed parcel Brown Road

19. Z-41-2022 District 3 Shallowford Road, 3705 Trickum Road (BOC only)

20. Z-42-2022 District 4 1350 Oak Ridge Road

21. Z-45-2022 District 4 2431 Sandtown Road

22. Z-48-2022 District 4 2338 Benson Poole Road

23. Z-51-2022 District 1 Antioch Road

24. Z-53-2021 District 4 1080, 1090 Old Bankhead Highway

25. OSC-1-2022 District 3 2077, 2079 Kinridge Court (BOC only)

26. LUP-12-2022 District 3 1096 Allgood Road

27. LUP-13-2022 District 3 230 Rocky Top Court

28. SLUP-11-2021 Dist 2 2001 Daniel Street, 2235 Cooper Lake Road (BOC only)

29. SLUP-10-2022 District 4 Stallion Parkway



Other Business Cases



30. OB-22-2022 (District 2- 925 Sunny Meadows Lane)

31. OB-24-2022 (District 4-170 Kenmare Circle)

32. OB-32-2022 (District 1- 755 Mars Hill Road)

33. OB-37-2022 (District 3-921 Jamerson Road)

34. OB-38-2022 (District 4- Oak Hill Drive and Linda Drive)

35. OB-39-2022 (District 3- 1648 Hickory Grove Rd)

36. OB-40-2022 (District 3- 825 South Cobb Drive)

37. OB-41-2022 (District 3- 3064 Hidden Forest Court}