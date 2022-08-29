Gasoline prices continue plunge, but with hurricane season approaching that could end

Gasoline prices in Georgia continued to drop over the past week, consistent with the national trend, but with hurricane season approaching, that could change.

There was a five-cent drop from this time last week.

According to the weekly press release from Montrae Waiters the spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group, Georgia drivers are now paying an average of $3.38 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline.

“Georgia drivers continue to see relief at the pumps,” said Waiters,. “But now we need to keep an eye on the weather as hurricane season arrives. These storms can affect prices by disrupting oil production in the Gulf of Mexico and impacting large coastal refineries.”

Prices in Cobb County

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $3.51 at the time of this writing, about 13 cents more expensive than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com .

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by 5 cents to $3.85 (subject to change overnight). According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand rose slightly from 9.12 million barrels a day to 9.35 million barrels a day. Total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by nearly 5 million barrels to 215.7 million barrels. Although gasoline demand has risen and supplies have tightened, easing oil prices continue to help lower pump prices. If oil prices edge lower, drivers will likely continue to see falling pump prices.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com . Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.