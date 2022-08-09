Hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and region: “a few isolated severe storms cannot be ruled out”

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north Georgia on Tuesday August 9 due to the possibility of scattered and numerous thunderstorms, some of which could become strong to severe.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia.

.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…

Advertisement

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected through the

afternoon and evening across north and central Georgia. Some

storms could become strong and a few isolated severe storms

cannot be ruled out with the main threats of strong to damaging

winds, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rainfall.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Wednesday through Monday…

Scattered to numerous thunderstorms in the afternoons and

evenings are expected each day through Thursday. As usual during

the summer, any storm will have the potential to become strong to

severe and be capable of producing gusty winds, frequent

lightning, and locally heavy rainfall.

Thunderstorm chances look to be confined mainly to central Georgia

for Friday and then mainly far south central Georgia for the

weekend.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

How long does the danger last?

This outlook is expected to remain in effect through Thursday. Changing conditions can alter any extended forecast.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

>>> Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link .