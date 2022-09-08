Are you a senior 55 years or older who fancies yourself a billiards shark? Do you want to test your skills against other Cobb seniors in a friendly game of 8 balls? The Cobb County Facebook page posted the following information and registration link for an upcoming 8 ball tournament at the West Cobb Senior Center:

Seniors 55+, test your billiards skills in an 8 ball tournament at West Cobb Senior Center, Friday, Sept. 30, 10:45am – 3pm. The tournament will be run with standardized World Billiards Congress of America 8 ball rules.

Bring a dish to share.

The West Cobb Senior Center is located at 4915 Dallas Hwy, Powder Springs, GA 30127 in Lost Mountain Park.

Advertisement

To register for the tournament visit this link .

About Cobb County Senior Services

Cobb County Senior Services manages a wide range of services for residents of Cobb County who are 55 years of age and older.

The agency is headquartered at the Senior Wellness Center, located at 1150 Powder Springs Street Marietta, GA 30064.

According to their mission statement:

Cobb Senior Services’ mission is to improve the quality of life for the 55+ community and their families through innovative programs, resources & community partnerships.

Our primary goal is to assist our clients and their families in their efforts to remain independent through affordable transportation, nutrition, recreation, education, socialization, exercise and in-home services. Additionally, we provide outreach to veterans, volunteer opportunities and connection to various resources and services in the area.

Cobb Senior Services manages the following senior centers: Freeman Poole Center , the North Cobb Senior Center , the Senior Wellness Center , the Tim D. Lee Senior Center , and the West Cobb Senior Center .

In addition to the senior centers, there are three neighborhood centers, in Austell and Marietta , and one in the North Cobb Senior Center.