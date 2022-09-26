Cobb commissioners to hold work session on housing availability in the county

Cobb County government issued a news advisory announcing that a Cobb Board of Commissioners work session will be held tomorrow afternoon, Tuesday September 27, at 1:30 p.m. to discuss the availability and affordability of housing in the county. The meeting will be livestreamed (see the link in the news release).
We’ve reprinted the news release below :
Sept. 26, 2022 – Cobb County’s Board of Commissioners will discuss concerns about housing in the county during its Tuesday work session. The meeting will occur at 1:30 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners meeting room at 100 Cherokee Street in Marietta, and CobbTV will live-stream it.
Board members have recently heard many concerns about housing availability and attainability in the county. Residents say the COVID-19 pandemic and the housing market have exacerbated the situation.
Members of the Attainable Housing Task Force will brief the board. Chairwoman Cupid formed the task force earlier this year to examine some of the resident’s concerns. The board will also look at housing through demographic data and hear the status of the county’s distribution of federal Emergency Rental Assistance funds and Community Development Block Grant efforts.
Work Sessions are informational meetings for the board, where staff and others brief on topics impacting Cobb County. No votes are taken during these meetings. You can view these meetings live on CobbTV’s streams, which you can find at www.cobbcounty.org/CobbTV.
About Cobb County
Cobb County is the third most populous county in Georgia, smaller only than Fulton and Gwinnett counties.
The governing authority is the five-member Cobb County Board of Commissioners, which includes a Chairperson and four district commissioners.
The current board is:
|Chairwoman
|Lisa Cupid
|District 1 Commissioner
|Keli Gambrill
|District 2 Commissioner
|Jerica Richardson
|District 3 Commissioner
|JoAnn Birrell
|District 4 Commissioner
|Monique Sheffield
The U.S. Census Bureau gives the following quick facts about the county:
|People Population
|Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021)
|766,802
|Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2021)
|766,149
|Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2021, (V2021)
|0.1%
|Population, Census, April 1, 2020
|766149
|Population, Census, April 1, 2010
|688078
|Age and Sex
|Persons under 5 years, percent
|5.6%
|Persons under 18 years, percent
|22.7%
|Persons 65 years and over, percent
|13.3%
|Female persons, percent
|51.3%
|Race and Hispanic Origin
|White alone, percent
|61.7%
|Black or African American alone, percent(a)
|29.2%
|American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)
|0.5%
|Asian alone, percent(a)
|5.7%
|Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)
|0.1%
|Two or More Races, percent
|2.8%
|Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)
|13.7%
|White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent
|50.2%
|Population Characteristics
|Veterans, 2016-2020
|40562
|Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-2020
|15.6%
|Housing
|Housing units, July 1, 2021, (V2021)
|311450
|Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-2020
|65.8%
|Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020
|$273,900
|Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020
|$1,672
|Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020
|$474
|Median gross rent, 2016-2020
|$1,264
|Building permits, 2021
|3247
|Families & Living Arrangements
|Households, 2016-2020
|283359
|Persons per household, 2016-2020
|2.63
|Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-2020
|84.6%
|Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-2020
|20.5%
|Computer and Internet Use
|Households with a computer, percent, 2016-2020
|97.2%
|Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-2020
|93.3%
|Education
|High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020
|92.6%
|Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020
|48.4%
|Health
|With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-2020
|6.2%
|Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent
|13.8%
|Economy
|In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|69.6%
|In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|64.3%
|Total accommodation and food services sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|2056579
|Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|5569500
|Total transportation and warehousing receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|1536858
|Total retail sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|18543691
|Total retail sales per capita, 2017(c)
|$24,615
|Transportation
|Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|31.2
|Income & Poverty
|Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020
|$80,830
|Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020
|$41,480
|Persons in poverty, percent
|9.2%
|Businesses Businesses
|Total employer establishments, 2020
|21492
|Total employment, 2020
|358927
|Total annual payroll, 2020 ($1,000)
|21780372
|Total employment, percent change, 2019-2020
|-0.3%
|Total nonemployer establishments, 2019
|86497
|All employer firms, Reference year 2017
|17066
|Men-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|10386
|Women-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|3537
|Minority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|3058
|Nonminority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|12177
|Veteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|1204
|Nonveteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|13909
|Geography Geography
|Population per square mile, 2020
|2254.8
|Population per square mile, 2010
|2026.4
|Land area in square miles, 2020
|339.78
|Land area in square miles, 2010
|339.55