High fire danger conditions in Cobb County and much of region this afternoon due to low relative humidities

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement for Cobb County and much of the region on Wednesday, September 27, warning of a high fire danger due to low relative humidities this afternoon.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

…HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING

FOR MUCH OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE

HUMIDITIES…

Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4

or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be

north-northwest around 10 MPH.

With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.

Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities

whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,

use extreme caution.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, White, Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, Banks, Jackson, Madison, Polk, Paulding, Cobb, North Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Wilkes, Haralson, Carroll, Douglas, South Fulton, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Morgan, Greene, Taliaferro, Heard, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Spalding, Henry, Butts, Jasper, Putnam, Hancock, Warren, Troup, Meriwether, Pike, Upson, Lamar, Monroe, Jones, Baldwin, Washington, Glascock, Jefferson, Harris, Talbot, Taylor, Crawford, Bibb, Twiggs, Wilkinson, Johnson, Emanuel, Muscogee, Chattahoochee, Marion, Schley, Macon, Peach, Houston, Bleckley, Laurens, Treutlen, Stewart, Webster, Sumter, Dooly, Crisp, Pulaski, Wilcox, Dodge, Telfair, Wheeler, Montgomery, Toombs

What precautions should be taken?

The National Weather Service recommends extreme caution if you do outdoor burning during high fire danger conditions, and that you check your local fire ordinances.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

