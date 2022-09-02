Cobb County weather forecast for Saturday, September 3

The National Weather Service forecasts a likelihood of showers and thunderstorms here in Cobb County on Saturday September 3, mainly after 3 p.m. with a high near 83.

It will be partly sunny for much of the day, but the chance of rain is 60 percent.

New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

What is the Cobb overnight weather forecast for Saturday September 2?

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Sunday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. High near 82. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Sunday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m. Low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Labor Day

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Monday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Tuesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Tuesday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m and 2 a.m, then a slight chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Wednesday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Wednesday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Thursday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with July figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather? , the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from normal Precipitation











2022-07-01 83 74 78.5 -1.6 0.01 2022-07-02 91 72 81.5 1.3 0 2022-07-03 92 73 82.5 2.2 0.59 2022-07-04 93 73 83 2.6 1.69 2022-07-05 93 73 83 2.5 0.15 2022-07-06 94 77 85.5 4.9 T 2022-07-07 94 76 85 4.4 T 2022-07-08 94 74 84 3.3 0.02 2022-07-09 88 74 81 0.2 0.04 2022-07-10 87 72 79.5 -1.3 0.17 2022-07-11 81 72 76.5 -4.4 T 2022-07-12 88 73 80.5 -0.5 0 2022-07-13 91 74 82.5 1.5 0.25 2022-07-14 90 73 81.5 0.5 0 2022-07-15 91 71 81 -0.1 0 2022-07-16 90 71 80.5 -0.6 0 2022-07-17 90 73 81.5 0.4 0 2022-07-18 93 73 83 1.8 0.15 2022-07-19 87 69 78 -3.2 0.59 2022-07-20 92 74 83 1.8 T 2022-07-21 79 72 75.5 -5.7 0.11 2022-07-22 90 71 80.5 -0.7 0.13 2022-07-23 91 71 81 -0.2 T 2022-07-24 93 74 83.5 2.2 0 2022-07-25 91 74 82.5 1.2 0 2022-07-26 92 74 83 1.8 0 2022-07-27 93 74 83.5 2.3 0 2022-07-28 91 75 83 1.8 0.01 2022-07-29 94 75 84.5 3.3 0.23 2022-07-30 90 72 81 -0.2 0.03 2022-07-31 92 71 81.5 0.3 0

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area .

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link .