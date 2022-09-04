September is Library Card Sign-up Month , and the Cobb Public Library system is celebrating with expanded services and events that will educate and entertain the public.

“This September is a very special time for Cobb libraries,” said Cobb Library Director Helen Poyer. “We are grateful for the extensive work of developing initiatives that are going live in September in support of community impact in education, health and wellness, workforce development and for fostering positive relationships for all ages.”

The news release from the library gives the following information about Library Card SIgn-up Month gives the following information about some of the enhanced services offered by Cobb Public Library:

Library Card Sign-up Month highlights in Cobb County include the return of Sunday afternoon library hours , 1 pm to 5 pm, at the Switzer , Mountain View , South Cobb and West Cobb libraries starting on September 11; the launch on September 2 of the Virtual Switzer Library interactive site designed to provide remote tours of all the library offers; and appointments for first-time passport applications will be accepted at the West Cobb and Mountain View libraries beginning September 6.

To read more about how our library system is celebrating this month, visit this link .

What is Library Card Sign-up Month?

The American Library Association describes Library Card Sign-up Month on its website as follows:

Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year. During the month, the American Library Association and libraries unite in a national effort to ensure every child signs-up for their own library card.

Throughout the school year, public librarians and library staff will assist parents and caregivers with saving hundreds of dollars on educational resources and services for students. From free access to STEAM programs/activities, educational apps, in-person and virtual homework help, technology workshops to the expertise of librarians, a library card is one of the most cost-effective back-to-school supplies available.

About the Cobb County Public Library

According to the Cobb County Public Library website :

Cobb County Public Library is a 15-branch system headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, where its staff members serve a diverse population of over 750,000 people. Cobb is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties, and Cobb County Public Library is dedicated to being a resource center in the community by providing equal access to information, materials, and services.

History of Cobb’s library system

The first public library in Cobb County was opened in the home of Sarah Freeman Clarke in Marietta. The first standalone library building, opened on Church Street in 1893 and was named for Clarke.

Libraries were opened in Acworth and Austell in subsequent years, and in 1959, the city of Marietta and several other Cobb County libraries combined to form a countywide system that began the Cobb County Public Library as we know it today.

You can read more about the history of the Cobb County Public Library by following this link .