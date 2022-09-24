Digital Literacy Workshops in Cobb County begin this coming week

The Digital Literacy Workshops begin this week in Cobb County, with a workshop on Internet Basics on September 26.

And in addition to the sessions at the Stratton Library that the Courier previously highlighted, there will be sessions at the North Cobb Regional Library and the Senior Wellness Center in the coming months.

From September 26 through December 12 the Cobb Public Library is offering a series of Digital Literacy Workshops, sponsored by ATT&T. The workshops cover a variety of topics, from how to use your android devices, to the basics of keeping yourself secure online.

According to an announcement in the county’s weekly newsletter, “Digital Literacy Workshops through Cobb Libraries will help you learn to use your devices better and safely use the internet.”

The programs meet at 10 a.m. – noon on Mondays at the Stratton Library, 1100 Powder Springs Rd SW, Marietta.

You can register for some or all of these workshops by visiting http://ow.ly/hiCx50KLR1Y or by calling 770-528-2522.

Here is the schedule, reprinted from the Cobb County Library website :

Stratton Library

1100 Powder Springs Rd SW, Marietta.

Mondays | 10 a.m.

POC: Pat Ball @ (770) 528-2522

26-Sep Internet Basics 12-Oct Creating Resumes 19-Oct Intro to Google Maps 24-Oct Cybersecurity, Accounts & Passwords; Cybersecurity Basic Internet Privacy 31-Oct Online Fraud & Scams; Internet Privacy; 2-Nov Microsoft Word (Windows 10) 9-Nov Creating Resumes 16-Nov Creating a Budget w/Excel 21-Nov Internet Basics 28-Nov Cybersecurity, Accounts & Passwords; Cybersecurity 7-Dec Microsoft Word (Windows 10) 14-Dec Creating a Budget w/Excel 5-Dec Tablet Basics Android 12-Dec Tablet Basics -Ios

North Cobb Regional Library

3535 Old 41 Highway, Kennesaw, GA 30144

Wednesdays | 6:30 p.m.

POC: Nichole Knox @ (770) 801-5320

5-Oct Microsoft Word 12-Oct Creating A Basic Budget with Excel

Senior Wellness Center

1150 Powder Springs St., Marietta, GA 30064

Tuesdays | 1 p.m.

POC: Pat Ball (770) 528-2522

** after workshop library will provide computer tips and tricks once a month at Senior Center**

17-Jan Tablet Basics -Mobile Devices Basics Android 24-Jan Tablet Basics-Mobile Devices (IOS) Working with Apps 31-Jan Internet Basics 7-Feb Cybersecurity Basics Internet Privacy; Accounts & Passwords; 14-Feb Online Fraud & Scams; Internet Privacy; 21-Feb Lab time to go over information in workshops 28-Feb Lab time to go over information in workshops

About the Cobb County Public Library

According to the Cobb County Public Library website :

Cobb County Public Library is a 15-branch system headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, where its staff members serve a diverse population of over 750,000 people. Cobb is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties, and Cobb County Public Library is dedicated to being a resource center in the community by providing equal access to information, materials, and services.

History of Cobb’s library system

The first public library in Cobb County was opened in the home of Sarah Freeman Clarke in Marietta. The first standalone library building, opened on Church Street in 1893 and was named for Clarke.

Libraries were opened in Acworth and Austell in subsequent years, and in 1959, the city of Marietta and several other Cobb County libraries combined to form a countywide system that began the Cobb County Public Library as we know it today.