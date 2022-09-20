Digital Literacy Workshops offered by Cobb Public Library and AT&T

From September 26 through December 12 the Cobb Public Library is offering a series of Digital Literacy Workshops, sponsored by ATT&T. The workshops cover a variety of topics, from how to use your android devices, to the basics of keeping yourself secure online.

According to an announcement in the county’s weekly newsletter, “Digital Literacy Workshops through Cobb Libraries will help you learn to use your devices better and safely use the internet.”

The programs meet at 10 a.m. – noon on Mondays at the Stratton Library, 1100 Powder Springs Rd SW, Marietta.

You can register for some or all of these workshops by visiting http://ow.ly/hiCx50KLR1Y or by calling 770-528-2522.

The topics and schedule are as follows:

Sept. 26 – Internet Basics

Oct. 24 – Cybersecurity, Accounts, and Passwords

Oct. 31 – Online Fraud and Scams, Internet Privacy

Nov. 21 – Internet Basics

Nov. 28 – Cybersecurity, Accounts, and Passwords

Dec. 5 – Android Basics (phones and tablets)

Dec. 12 – iOS Basics (iPhone and iPad)

About the Cobb County Public Library

According to the Cobb County Public Library website :

Cobb County Public Library is a 15-branch system headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, where its staff members serve a diverse population of over 750,000 people. Cobb is one of Georgia’s fastest-growing counties, and Cobb County Public Library is dedicated to being a resource center in the community by providing equal access to information, materials, and services.

History of Cobb’s library system

The first public library in Cobb County was opened in the home of Sarah Freeman Clarke in Marietta. The first standalone library building, opened on Church Street in 1893 and was named for Clarke.

Libraries were opened in Acworth and Austell in subsequent years, and in 1959, the city of Marietta and several other Cobb County libraries combined to form a countywide system that began the Cobb County Public Library as we know it today.

You can read more about the history of the Cobb County Public Library by following this link .