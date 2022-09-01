Mableton Improvement coalition announces inaugural Economic Development Summit

The Mableton Improvement Coalition distributed the following press release about their upcoming Economic Development Summit, coming to the Riverside EpiCenter on September 30:

MABLETON, GA September 1, 2022 – Mableton community advocacy nonprofit group (“MIC”) will host the inaugural Economic Development Summit: Stronger Together—Bridging the Gap to Growth on Friday, September 30, 9AM – 4:30PM.

The day will include four general business sessions and two workshop options with Industry Leaders, Financial Institutions, Business Consultants, Agency Officials, Local Businesses, Policy and Decisionmakers. We will be joined by influential business leaders such as former GA Governor Roy Barnes; Britt Fleck, Georgia Power; Cassius Butts, CFB Advisors LLC, former US Small Business Administrator; Dana Johnson, Cobb Chamber; Karen Bremer, GA Restaurant Association; Nelson Jeter, Development Authority of Cobb County; and many more.

The summit is for committed individuals who are starting new businesses or transforming existing ones. It will serve to promote efforts for comprehensive revitalization and sustainability within Mableton’s diverse community.

This event will connect the power of entrepreneurship with a community ripe with opportunity. In fact, Mableton is located in an Opportunity Zone. This federal designation encourages economic growth and job creation with incentives for private capital to invest in areas such as South Cobb. Registration for the summit can be completed at https://www.mableton.org/economic-development-summit/. The cost for this impactful entrepreneurial event is only $50 and includes breakfast and lunch.

The Riverside EpiCenter is located at 135 Riverside Parkway, Austell, GA 30168. Ample free parking is available on site.

The Mableton Improvement Coalition is an all-volunteer, non-partisan, nonprofit community civic organization working to promote activities, enhance communication, and facilitate initiatives that will benefit the welfare of the community and its spirit. It is a group focused on people, community services, and economic development.

For more information about MIC programs and membership, visit www.mableton.org