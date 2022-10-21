Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for October 22 to October 28 2022

The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday, October 22 to Friday, October 28, 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions.
ALERTS
- South Barrett Reliever Phase 3 – The South Barrett Reliever, Phase 3 consists of the extension and widening of Shiloh Valley/Greers Chapel Drive across I-75 and connecting into the existing Roberts Court with a new roundabout east of I-75. The project includes widening and realignment of Shiloh Valley Drive, Greers Chapel Drive, and Roberts Court to create four-lane roadways with raised medians, curb and gutter, sidewalks, and bike lanes north to its intersection with Ernest Barrett Parkway. Also, included is the construction of a bridge with no interstate access over I-75. The project is approximately 0.89 miles in length. Lane Closures are possible between 9 am to 4 pm on Shiloh Valley Dr, Greers Chapel Dr, Roberts Ct, and I-75. Expected Completion is 2024.
- SR 360/Powder Springs Street – Powder Springs Street Improvements – City of Marietta Project: Expect heavy delays and daily lane closures along Powder Springs Street between Sandtown Rd and South Marietta Pkwy. Expected completion: March 2023. For construction information, call the project line at (770) 794-5629. For questions regarding transit service, call (770) 427-4444.
- Johnson Ferry Road from Roswell Road to Post Oak Tritt Road – Cobb DOT lane closure Daily lane closures are possible from 9 am to 4 pm Mon through Fri along Johnson Ferry Road from Roswell Road to Post Oak Tritt Road for resurfacing (B2905). One lane will remain open during paving operations. Expected completion: October 2022 (progress is dependent upon weather conditions). For more information, call (770) 528-1653.
- Gordy Parkway between Edenbourgh Place and Shallowford Road – Gordy Parkway Closure for Drainage Replacement Cobb DOT Project Number X2764: Gordy Parkway (West) is closed to traffic between Edenbourgh Place and Shallowford Road for crews to replace a large culvert under Gordy Parkway. Follow Posted Detour Routes.
- I-75 Northbound over North Marietta Parkway – GDOT contractors will install lane closures on I-75 over North Marietta Pkwy in Cobb County this weekend. This work is part of a project to perform bridge preservation activities on nine bridge locations along I-75 in the county. Weather and on-site conditions permitting three left lanes will be closed on I-75 northbound over North Marietta Pkwy beginning at 10 p.m. on Friday, October 21 until 4:30 a.m. on Monday, October 24.
- I-75 Southbound between Allgood Road and Roswell Road – GDOT contractors will install nightly lane closures on I-75 from Allgood Rd and Roswell Rd in Cobb County this weekend. This work is part of a project to perform bridge preservation activities on nine bridge locations along I-75 in the county. Weather and on-site conditions permitting, three right lanes will be closed on I-75 southbound between Allgood Rd and the Roswell Rd overpass beginning 10:00 p.m. on Friday, October 21 until 5:00 a.m. on Monday. In addition, one right lane will be closed on US 41/Northside Drive in the proximity of the I-75 overpass.
- SR 360/Macland Road from New Macland Road/Cobb to SR 120/Paulding – GDOT Project #0006049/Widening: Speed reduction in place within project limits from 45 MPH to 40 MPH for the remainder of construction. Expect daily lane closures between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. In addition, contractors will work daytime and nighttime hours during the weekend. The project is scheduled for completion in November 2023. For more information, please call (404) 631-1023.
ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION
- Brett Cir (Walkabout Dr to Cheri Lynn Rd) – Cobb DOT Crews have Brett Drive closed at 2970 Brett Dr between Walkabout Dr and Cheri Lynn Rd from 10/20 to 10/27 in order to repair/replace a failed storm drain.
- Brookcrest Dr (Rhodes Dr to Millbrook Trace) – Cobb DOT Road Closure Brookcrest Dr will be closed to thru traffic from Rhodes Dr to Millbrook Trce beginning August 17 through November 14. Due to failed catch basins and cross drains. Expected completion: November 2022. For more information, call (770) 528-1653.
- George Busbee Pkwy (Big Shanty Rd to Busbee Dr) – Sat, Oct 22 from 10 am to 9 pm George Busbee Pkwy is closed in front of the KSU Stadium, between Big Shanty Rd & Busbee Dr. & George Busbee Pkwy southbound from Chastain Rd will be restricted to one lane.
- Gordy Pkwy Closure (Shallowford Rd to Edenbourgh Pl) – Cobb DOT Emergency Road Closure of Gordy Pkwy (West) from Shallowford Rd to Edenbourgh Ct. The Current Time to Reopen is TBD.
- Manget St (Glover St to East Dixie Ave) – City of Marietta Project: City Contractor has Manget St closed between Glover St and East Dixie Ave Oct. 18 to Nov. 4 for an Emergency Storm Drain Repair. Follow Posted Detour.
- Mountain Creek Dr (Mountain Creek Ln to Woodland Ct) – Cobb DOT Project: Mountain Creek Dr is Closed between Mountain Creek Ln and Woodland Ct for an emergency Storm Drain Repair. Follow Posted Detour Route
- Scott Rd (Rimrock Rd to Mulberry St) – Cobb DOT Road Closure Scott Road will be closed to thru traffic from Rimrock Road to Mulberry Street for Drainage Replacement beginning October 10 through October 31. Expected completion: October 2022. For more information, call (770) 528-1653.
LANE CLOSURE INFORMATION
- Barnes Mill Road (Bonnie Dell Dr to Wallace Rd) – Cobb-Marietta Water Authority crews are working to complete the Blackjack Mountain Project. Questions should be addressed to CCMWA (direct hotline: 770-514-5201) or email:blackjack@ccmwa.org).
- Bells Ferry Rd (Lansing Dr to North Booth Rd) – Cobb DOT lane closure Daily lane closures are possible from 9 am to 4 pm Mon through Fri along Bells Ferry Rd from Lansing Dr to North Booth Rd as crews work to complete the Bells Ferry Rd Sidewalk project (X2748). Expected completion: November 2022. For more information, call (770) 528-1653.
- Buckner Rd (Veterans Memorial to Rosie Ln) – Cobb DOT lane closure Daily lane closures are possible from 9 am to 4 pm Mon through Fri along Buckner Rd from Veterans Memorial Pkwy to Rosie Ln as crews work to complete the Buckner Rd Sidewalk project (X2766). Expected completion: November 2022. For more information, call (770) 528-1653.
- Campus Loop Road at Big Shanty Road – Campus Loop Road at Big Shanty Road: Cobb DOT lane closure Daily Lane closures are possible from 9 am to 4 pm Mon through Fri near the intersection of Campus Loop Road and Big Shanty Road (X2303). Expected completion: November 2022. For more information, call (770) 528-1653
- Canton Rd at Shallowford/Highland Terr – Cobb DOT lane closure Daily lane closures are possible from 9 am to 4 pm Mon through Fri near the Canton Rd intersection with Shallowford Rd and Highland Ter as crews work to complete Cobb DOT improvement projects in this area (X2304 & X2602). Expected completion: Spring 2023. For more information, call (770) 528-1653.
- Cheatham Hill Rd (John Ward to Powder Springs Rd) – Cobb DOT lane closure Daily lane closures are possible from 9 am to 4 pm Mon through Fri along Cheatham Hill Road from John Ward Road to Powder Springs Road as crews work to complete this section of the Kennesaw Mountain Pedestrian Improvements (X2404). Expected completion: Summer 2023. For more information, call (770) 528-1653.
- Church Road (Gray Road to Harris Road) – Cobb DOT lane closure Daily lane closures are possible from 9 am to 4 pm Mon through Fri along Church Road from Gray Road to Harris Road as crews work to complete the Church Road Sidewalk project (X2774). Expected completion: December 2023
- Dallas Hwy/Whitlock Ave (John Ward to Cheatham Hill) – Cobb DOT lane closure Daily lane closures are possible from 9 am to 4 pm Mon through Fri along Dallas Hwy/Whitlock Ave from John Ward Rd to Cheatham Hill Rd as crews work to complete this section of the Kennesaw Mountain Pedestrian Improvements (X2404). Heavy delays are possible. Expected completion: Summer 2023. For more information, call (770) 528-1653.
- Davis Rd (Williams Rd to Shallowford Rd) – Cobb DOT lane closure Daily lane closures are possible from 9 am to 4 pm Mon through Fri along Davis Rd from Williams Rd to Shallowford Rd as crews work to complete the Davis Road Sidewalk project (X2752). Expected completion: July 2023
- Dodgen Rd (VMH to Mableton Pkwy) – Cobb DOT Daily lane closures are possible from 9 am to 4 pm Mon through Fri along Dodgen Road from Veterans Memorial Highway to Mableton Parkway for resurfacing. One lane will remain open during paving operations. Expected completion: November 2022 (progress is dependent upon weather conditions). For more information, call (770) 528-1653.
- Hillcrest Dr (Shenandoah Tr to Six Flags Pkwy) – Cobb DOT lane closure Daily lane closures are possible from 9 am to 4 pm Mon through Fri along Hillcrest Drive from Shenandoah Trail to Six Flags Parkway and Six Flags Parkway from Silver Mine Trail to Hillcrest Drive as crews work to complete the Hillcrest Drive Sidewalk project (X2764). Expected completion: Fall 2023. For more information, call (770) 528-1653.
- Jim Owens Rd (Acworth Due West Rd to Shiloh Ct West) – Cobb DOT lane closure Daily lane closures are possible from 9 am to 4 pm Mon through Fri along Jim Owens Rd from Acworth Due West Rd to Shiloh Ct West as crews work to complete the Sidewalk project (X2801). Expected completion: March 2023. For more information, call (770) 528-1653.
- Johnson Ferry Rd (Roswell Rd to Post Oak Tritt Rd) – Cobb DOT lane closure daily lane closures are possible from 9 am to 4 pm Mon through Fri along Johnson Ferry Road from Roswell Rd to Post Oak Tritt Rd for resurfacing. One lane will remain open during paving operations. Expected completion: October 2022 (progress is dependent upon weather conditions). For more information, call (770) 528-1653.
- Mableton Pkwy (Factory Shoals to Discovery Blvd) – Cobb DOT lane closure Daily lane closures are possible from 9 am to 4 pm Mon through Fri along Mableton Parkway from Factory Shoals to Discovery Boulevard as crews work to complete the Mableton Parkway Pedestrian Improvements (X2762). Expected completion: Spring 2023. For more information, call (770) 528-1653.
- Powder Springs St (Sandtown Rd to South Marietta Pkwy) – City of Marietta Contractors have Daily Lane Closures Mon through Fri from 9 am to 4 pm for Powder Springs Street Improvements. Expected completion: March 2023. For construction information, call the project line at (770) 794-5629. For questions regarding transit service, call (770) 427-4444.
- Sandtown Rd (Westside Dr to Austell Rd) – Cobb DOT lane closure Daily lane closures are possible from 9 am to 4 pm Mon through Fri along Sandtown Road from Westside Drive to Austell Road as crews work to complete the Cobb DOT road improvements project (X2610). Expected completion: Spring 2023. For more information, call (770) 528-1653.
- Shaw Rd (Piedmont Rd to Woodrush Dr) – Cobb DOT lane closure Daily lane closures are possible from 9 am to 4 pm Mon through Fri along Shaw Road from Piedmont Road to Woodrush Drive as crews work to complete the Shaw Road Sidewalk project (X2751). Expected completion: May 2023
- South Barrett Reliever (Phase 3) – South Barrett Reliever Phase 3 construction will require lane closures between 9 am – 4 pm on Shiloh Valley Dr, Greers Chapel Dr, and Roberts Ct for needed improvements. A bridge will also be constructed over I-75 to connect Roberts Ct and Greers Chapel Dr. Project (X2407). The expected completion is Fall 2024. For more information, call (770) 528-1653.
- SR 360/Macland Rd (New Macland Road/Cobb to SR 120/Paulding – GDOT lane closures (Project #0006049/Widening) – Daily lane closures 7 am â€“ 7 pm Mon â€“ Fri and daily and nightly weekend lane closures. Speed reduction is in place within project limits. Expected completion: November 2023. For more information, please call (404) 631-1023.
- SR 92/Lake Acworth Drive from SR3/US 41/Cobb Pkwy to Glade Road – GDOT daily lane closures are in effect from 7 am to 6 pm due to construction related to GDOT Project 0006862. GDOT road closure is in effect at Collins Circle and SR92/Lake Acworth Drive intersection. Motorists should follow posted detour for road closure (expected to last through 12/2022). Expected project completion: 3/2023. For more information, please call (404) 631-1023.
- SR5/Canton Rd Conn at I-75 – GDOT Lane closures are possible along Canton Road Connector from 10 pm – 5 am Mon through Sun related to the I-75 bridge rehab project (M006029). I-75 lane closures are also in effect from 10 pm to 5 am. For more information, please call (404) 631-1023. Expected completion: October 2023
- Terrell Mill Rd at Bentley Rd – Cobb DOT lane closure Daily lane closures are possible from 9 am to 4 pm Mon through Fri near the intersection of Terrell Mill Road and Bentley Road as crews work to complete the Cobb DOT Windy Hill/Terrell Mill Connector project (X2401). Expected completion: October 2022. For more information, call (770) 528-1653.
- West Atlanta Street – West Atlanta Street West Atlanta Street Trail/Cobb DOT Project #X2412: Daily lane closures are possible Mon through Fri from 9 am to 4 pm along West Atlanta Street between Oakridge Drive and Pearl Street. Expected completion: Summer 2023.
- Windy Hill Rd (Benson Poole to Atlanta Rd) – City of Smyrna lane closures are in effect from 9 am to 4 pm Mon thru Fri due to construction related to the Windy Hill Boulevard project. Heavy delays are possible. Exercise caution in this area. For information on this project, contact the Smyrna Public Works Department at (770) 431-2850 or visit the City of Smyrna website.
- Windy Hill Rd (Spectrum Cir/Interstate North) – Cobb DOT lane closure Daily lane closures are possible from 9 am to 4 pm Mon through Fri near the Windy Hill Road intersection with Spectrum Circle/Interstate North Parkway as crews work to complete the Cobb DOT Windy Hill/Terrell Mill Connector project (X2401). Expected completion: October 2022. For more information, call (770) 528-1653.
- Windy Hill Road (DDI over I-75) – Cobb DOT Contractors will have lane closure over I-75 on Windy Hill Rd Oct 24 and Oct 25 from 9 am to 4 pm to replace bridge panels.
