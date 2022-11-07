Bucking the national trend, Georgia gasoline prices continue to fall

Georgia gasoline prices fell another three cents per gallon on average over the past week, continuing the downward trend of the past few months here in the state. This runs counter to last week’s trend in national prices which showed a four-cent rise.

According to the weekly press release from Montrae Waiters the spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group, Georgia drivers are now paying an average of $3.12 per gallon.

“Georgia drivers continue to see savings at the pump,” said Waiters. “Suspension of the state gas tax of 29.1 cents per gallon and low demand are the top factors contributing to low gas prices in the state.”

Prices in Cobb County

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $3.108 on average, slightly lower than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com .

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

“Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 4 cents to $3.80 (subject to change overnight).

“According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand dipped slightly from 8.93 million barrels a day to 8.66 million barrels a day, and total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 1.3 million barrels to 206.6 million barrels.

“Tighter supply and fluctuating oil prices have put upward pressure on gasoline prices. Pump prices could continue to increase if supply remains tight alongside rising oil prices.”

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com . Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”