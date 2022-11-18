Powders Springs annual Christmas Parade to return Friday December 2

The City of Powder Springs issue the following press release about its annual Christmas Parade:
“Powder Springs to ring in the holidays Friday, Dec. 2, with parade, tree lighting
“Santa Claus will ride down Marietta Street toward Thurman Springs Park, led by the Powder Springs community and council members, as the city’s annual Christmas Parade returns Friday, Dec. 2. The 6:30 p.m. parade kicks off an evening of festivities and a monthlong celebration of the holidays.
“The parade will travel down Marietta Street to downtown and conclude near Thurman Springs Park, where the fun will continue within the park and at the Hardy Family Automotive Amphitheater, which will be the site of the 7:30 p.m. Tree Lighting Ceremony. Complimentary Santa photos, cookies and cocoa will be offered during the event, which will also feature holiday performances from local groups.
“On Saturday, Dec. 3, and running through Jan. 5, families can complete the “Reindeer Scavenger Hunt” that will have participants hunt for missing reindeer across the city. Once completing the “Reindeer Scavenger Hunt,” participants can stop by The Book Worm Bookstore at 4451 Marietta St. to pick up a special prize bag. Details of the scavenger hunt will be available on the city’s website, cityofpowdersprings.org, starting in December.”
About the City of Powder Springs
The City of Powder Springs was incorporated in September of 1883.
The City Councils is as follows:
|Mayor
|Al Thurman
|Councilman Ward 1 and Mayor Pro Tem
|Henry Lust
|Councilwoman Ward 2
|Doris Dawkins
|Councilman Ward 3
|Dwayne Green
|Councilman Post 1 At Large
|Patrick Bordelon
|Councilwoman Post 2 At Large
|Patricia Wisdom
The U.S. Census Bureau gives the following quick facts about the City of Powder Springs:
|Population
|Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021)
|17,083
|Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2021)
|16,901
|Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2021, (V2021)
|1.1%
|Population, Census, April 1, 2020
|16,887
|Population, Census, April 1, 2010
|13,940
|Age and Sex
|Persons under 5 years, percent
|6.6%
|Persons under 18 years, percent
|24.3%
|Persons 65 years and over, percent
|14.6%
|Female persons, percent
|56.8%
|Race and Hispanic Origin
|White alone, percent
|34.2%
|Black or African American alone, percent(a)
|56.0%
|American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)
|1.3%
|Asian alone, percent(a)
|1.5%
|Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)
|0.0%
|Two or More Races, percent
|2.9%
|Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)
|14.7%
|White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent
|29.5%
|Population Characteristics
|Veterans, 2016-2020
|1,356
|Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-2020
|9.6%
|Housing
|Housing units, July 1, 2021, (V2021)
|X
|Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-2020
|80.1%
|Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020
|$181,000
|Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020
|$1,328
|Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020
|$453
|Median gross rent, 2016-2020
|$1,296
|Building permits, 2021
|X
|Families & Living Arrangements
|Households, 2016-2020
|5,570
|Persons per household, 2016-2020
|2.72
|Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-2020
|89.1%
|Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-2020
|15.2%
|Computer and Internet Use
|Households with a computer, percent, 2016-2020
|94.6%
|Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-2020
|91.1%
|Education
|High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020
|94.1%
|Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020
|39.4%
|Health
|With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-2020
|8.6%
|Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent
|9.4%
|Economy
|In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|67.6%
|In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|63.5%
|Total accommodation and food services sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|29,526
|Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|39,184
|Total transportation and warehousing receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|7,540
|Total retail sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|181,543
|Total retail sales per capita, 2017(c)
|$12,102
|Transportation
|Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-2020
|37.6
|Income & Poverty
|Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020
|$72,810
|Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020
|$32,601
|Persons in poverty, percent
|6.3%
|Businesses
|Total employer establishments, 2020
|X
|Total employment, 2020
|X
|Total annual payroll, 2020 ($1,000)
|X
|Total employment, percent change, 2019-2020
|X
|Total nonemployer establishments, 2019
|X
|All employer firms, Reference year 2017
|300
|Men-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|134
|Women-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|S
|Minority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|S
|Nonminority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|170
|Veteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|S
|Nonveteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|247
|Geography
|Population per square mile, 2020
|2,288.5
|Population per square mile, 2010
|1,944.7
|Land area in square miles, 2020
|7.38
|Land area in square miles, 2010
|7.17