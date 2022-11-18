Hot Topics

Powders Springs annual Christmas Parade to return Friday December 2

A holiday crowd in Downtown Powder SpringsPhoto courtesy of the City of Powder Springs

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson November 18, 2022

The City of Powder Springs issue the following press release about its annual Christmas Parade:

“Powder Springs to ring in the holidays Friday, Dec. 2, with parade, tree lighting

“Santa Claus will ride down Marietta Street toward Thurman Springs Park, led by the Powder Springs community and council members, as the city’s annual Christmas Parade returns Friday, Dec. 2. The 6:30 p.m. parade kicks off an evening of festivities and a monthlong celebration of the holidays.

“The parade will travel down Marietta Street to downtown and conclude near Thurman Springs Park, where the fun will continue within the park and at the Hardy Family Automotive Amphitheater, which will be the site of the 7:30 p.m. Tree Lighting Ceremony. Complimentary Santa photos, cookies and cocoa will be offered during the event, which will also feature holiday performances from local groups.

“On Saturday, Dec. 3, and running through Jan. 5, families can complete the “Reindeer Scavenger Hunt” that will have participants hunt for missing reindeer across the city. Once completing the “Reindeer Scavenger Hunt,” participants can stop by The Book Worm Bookstore at 4451 Marietta St. to pick up a special prize bag. Details of the scavenger hunt will be available on the city’s website, cityofpowdersprings.org, starting in December.”

About the City of Powder Springs

The City of Powder Springs was incorporated in September of 1883.

The City Councils is as follows:

MayorAl Thurman
Councilman Ward 1 and Mayor Pro TemHenry Lust
Councilwoman Ward 2Doris Dawkins
Councilman Ward 3Dwayne Green
Councilman Post 1 At LargePatrick Bordelon
Councilwoman Post 2 At LargePatricia Wisdom

The U.S. Census Bureau gives the following quick facts about the City of Powder Springs:

Population
Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021)17,083
Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2021)16,901
Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2021, (V2021)1.1%
Population, Census, April 1, 202016,887
Population, Census, April 1, 201013,940
Age and Sex
Persons under 5 years, percent6.6%
Persons under 18 years, percent24.3%
Persons 65 years and over, percent14.6%
Female persons, percent56.8%
Race and Hispanic Origin
White alone, percent34.2%
Black or African American alone, percent(a)56.0%
American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)1.3%
Asian alone, percent(a)1.5%
Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)0.0%
Two or More Races, percent2.9%
Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)14.7%
White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent29.5%
Population Characteristics
Veterans, 2016-20201,356
Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-20209.6%
Housing
Housing units, July 1, 2021, (V2021)X
Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-202080.1%
Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020$181,000
Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020$1,328
Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020$453
Median gross rent, 2016-2020$1,296
Building permits, 2021X
Families & Living Arrangements
Households, 2016-20205,570
Persons per household, 2016-20202.72
Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-202089.1%
Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-202015.2%
Computer and Internet Use
Households with a computer, percent, 2016-202094.6%
Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-202091.1%
Education
High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202094.1%
Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-202039.4%
Health
With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-20208.6%
Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent9.4%
Economy
In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202067.6%
In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-202063.5%
Total accommodation and food services sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)29,526
Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)39,184
Total transportation and warehousing receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)7,540
Total retail sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)181,543
Total retail sales per capita, 2017(c)$12,102
Transportation
Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-202037.6
Income & Poverty
Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$72,810
Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020$32,601
Persons in poverty, percent6.3%
Businesses
Total employer establishments, 2020X
Total employment, 2020X
Total annual payroll, 2020 ($1,000)X
Total employment, percent change, 2019-2020X
Total nonemployer establishments, 2019X
All employer firms, Reference year 2017300
Men-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017134
Women-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017S
Minority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017S
Nonminority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017170
Veteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017S
Nonveteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017247
Geography
Population per square mile, 20202,288.5
Population per square mile, 20101,944.7
Land area in square miles, 20207.38
Land area in square miles, 20107.17


