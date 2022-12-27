Hot Topics

Cobb County weather forecast for Tuesday, December 27

TOPICS:
Cobb weather December 27 : Photo of cloudy skies above a residential street

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson December 27, 2022

The National Weather Service forecasts cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Tuesday, December 27 with a high near 45 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be clear, with an overnight low of around 26 degrees.

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb and other counties due to possible black ice this morning, and thunderstorms on New Year’s Eve.

To read the details of the hazardous weather outlook, please follow this link

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Advertisement

Today

Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 45. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 26. Calm wind.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 54. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Friday

A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

Friday Night

Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. Low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Saturday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 p.m, then showers likely. High near 61. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Saturday Night

Showers likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

New Year’s Day

Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with November figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

#Climate button goes here

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateMaxMinAVGDeparture from normPrecipitation
2022-11-01745464.05.30.00
2022-11-02765766.58.20.00
2022-11-03755766.08.00.00
2022-11-04765465.07.40.00
2022-11-05796270.513.2T
2022-11-06836875.518.60.00
2022-11-07836875.518.90.00
2022-11-08806271.014.70.00
2022-11-09695160.04.00.00
2022-11-10685963.57.90.13
2022-11-11716467.512.20.97
2022-11-12704256.01.0T
2022-11-13483340.5-14.20.00
2022-11-14553344.0-10.40.00
2022-11-15494547.0-7.10.38
2022-11-16493944.0-9.80.00
2022-11-17473340.0-13.50.00
2022-11-18543042.0-11.30.00
2022-11-19533343.0-10.00.00
2022-11-20473440.5-12.20.00
2022-11-21583144.5-8.00.00
2022-11-22644454.01.8T
2022-11-23714357.05.10.00
2022-11-24635257.55.8T
2022-11-25665158.57.10.25
2022-11-26664957.56.30.11
2022-11-27675360.09.10.54
2022-11-28654856.55.80.00
2022-11-29694456.56.00.51
2022-11-30694155.04.71.34
Sum196414344.23
Average65.547.856.62.4
Normal64.144.254.23.98
Autumn 2022 Temperature Climate Statistics
Climate SiteAverage Temperature (deg)Normal Temperature (deg)DFN (Departure From Normal)
Athens64.763.4+1.3
Atlanta64.763.6+1.1
Columbus66.266.8-0.6
Macon65.465.3+0.1
Cartersville62.061.1+0.9
Dekalb Peachtree Arpt62.862.5+0.3
Fulton County Arpt62.862.80.0
Gainesville62.562.0+0.5
Peachtree City63.762.1+1.6
Rome63.261.3+1.9
Autumn 2022 Average Temperature Ranking & Records
Climate SiteAvg Temp RankHighest Avg Temp Record (deg) (year)Lowest Avg Temp Record (deg) (year)
Athens39th Warmest67.4 (2016)58.4 (1976)
Atlanta20th Warmest69.1 (2016)56.7 (1976)
Columbus32nd Warmest70.4 (1985)60.9 (1976)
Macon36th Warmest69.4 (1985)60.3 (1967)
Autumn 2022 Temperature Climate Statistics
Climate SiteMaximum Temperature (deg)Max T DateMinimum Temperature (deg)Min T Date
Athens939/142811/24
Atlanta889/133211/23
Columbus929/73011/30
Macon939/72711/24
Cartersville889/142711/30
Dekalb Peachtree Arpt909/142811/24
Fulton Co Arpt909/142711/24
Gainesville889/132911/23
Peachtree City909/132711/24
Rome919/142711/24, 27
Autumn 2022 Average Temperature Climate Statistics
Climate SiteAverage Maximum Temperature (deg)Average Minimum Temperature (deg)
Athens74.751.2
Atlanta74.354.8
Columbus77.355.3
Macon78.252.3
Cartersville73.150.4
Dekalb Peachtree Arpt72.449.5
Fulton Co Arpt74.450.7
Gainesville72.552.3
Peachtree City75.650.9
Rome74.949.5
Average Maximum Temperature Ranking & Records
Climate SiteAvg Max Temp RankHighest Avg Max Temp Record (deg) (Year)Lowest Avg Max Temp Record (deg) (Year)
Athens8th Warmest81.0 (2016)68.8 (1976)
Atlanta27th Warmest79.8 (2016)67.1 (1976)
Columbus32nd Warmest82.8 (2016)71.7 (1976)
Macon31st Warmest83.2 (2016)73.7 (1976)
Average Minimum Temperature Ranking & Records
Climate SiteAvg Min Temp RankHighest Avg Min Temp Record (deg) (Year)Lowest Avg Min Temp Record (deg) (Year)
Athens49th Warmest57.1 (1985)46.9 (1967)
Atlanta23rd Warmest59.0 (1931)46.3 (1976)
Columbus35th Warmest60.9 (1985)49.9 (1967)
Macon50th Coldest59.3 (1985)46.0 (1967)
Autumn 2022 Precipitation Climate Statistics
Climate SiteTotal Precipitation (in)Normal Precipitation (in)DFN (Departure From Normal)
Athens9.9111.31-1.40
Atlanta6.9311.98-5.05
Columbus11.629.74+1.88
Macon8.679.70-1.03
Cartersville8.3611.10-2.74
Dekalb Peachtree Arpt8.4312.23-3.80
Fulton County Arpt6.8611.76-4.90
Gainesville7.7013.23-5.53
Peachtree City7.9311.12-3.19
Rome13.2312.12+1.11
Autumn 2022 Precipitation Ranking & Records
Climate SiteTotal Precipitation RankingMinimum Total Precip Record (in) (Year)Maximum Total Precip Record (in) (Year)
Athens43rd Driest2.64 (2001)24.17 (2009)
Atlanta26th Driest2.94 (1931)23.40 (2009)
Columbus29th Driest2.30 (1961)18.44 (2009)
Macon42nd Driest1.62 (1991)20.94 (2009)
Autumn 2022 Precipitation Climate Statistics
Climate SiteMaximum Daily Precip (in)Max P Date

Athens1.9811/10

Atlanta1.8511/29

Columbus2.75*10/5

Macon2.4711/10

Cartersville1.9111/30

Dekalb Peachtree Arpt2.6511/29

Fulton Co Arpt2.4011/29

Gainesville1.479/4

Peachtree City1.8811/29

Rome3.2511/29

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

Advertisement

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles