Hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County, Monday Dec. 12: dense fog advisory this morning, heavy rainfall by midweek

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region on Monday December 12, 2022 due to dense fog this morning and heavy rainfall expected to enter the area by midweek.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

“This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia.

“.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…

“A dense fog advisory is in effect until 10 AM Monday morning for

portions of North and Central Georgia. Visibility will frequently

drop to one quarter mile or less. If driving, slow down, use your

headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

“.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Tuesday through Sunday…

“A mid-week frontal system will bring heavy rainfall, strong

winds, and scattered thunderstorms to the state Wednesday and

Thursday.

“…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, north central,

northeast, northwest and west central Georgia.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM EST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

“PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

“If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.”

What is meant by “isolated” and “scattered”?

The NWS defines “isolated” as follows:

A National Weather Service convective precipitation descriptor for a 10 percent chance of measurable precipitation (0.01 inch). Isolated is used interchangeably with few.

“Scattered” has the following definition:

When used to describe precipitation (for example: “scattered showers”) – Area coverage of convective weather affecting 30 percent to 50 percent of a forecast zone (s).

In other words isolated means a few showers, scattered means the showers are likely to cover 30 to 50 percent of the affected region.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the dense fog advisory:

Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, Banks, Jackson, Madison, Polk, Paulding, Cobb, North Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Wilkes, Haralson, Carroll, Douglas, South Fulton, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Morgan, Greene, Taliaferro, Heard, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Spalding, Henry, Butts, Jasper, Putnam, Hancock, Warren, Troup, Meriwether, Pike, Lamar, Monroe, Jones, Baldwin, Washington, Glascock, Jefferson,

Including the cities of Rome, Cartersville, Gainesville,Marietta, Atlanta, Lawrenceville, Athens, Carrollton, Douglasville, East Point, Decatur, Conyers, Covington, Newnan,Peachtree City, Griffin, and Milledgeville

How long does the danger last?

The dense fog advisory lasts until 10 a.m. this morning, December 12. The heavy rain is expected to arrive on Wednesday and Thursday.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

