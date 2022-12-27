National Weather Service warns of a wintry mix heading from Marietta southward that could create icy roads

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement for Cobb County and several other metro counties on Monday, December 26 due to a wintry mix moving southward from Marietta that could melt and quickly refreeze.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

..A WINTRY MIX WILL AFFECT BARROW…NORTHWESTERN DEKALB…COBB…

GWINNETT AND NORTHEASTERN FULTON COUNTIES…

At 734 PM EST, an area of mixed precipitation was located over

Marietta, moving southeast at 10 mph.

Locations impacted include…

Atlanta, Marietta, Lawrenceville, Winder, Peachtree Corners, City of

South Fulton, Sandy Springs, Roswell, Johns Creek, Alpharetta,

Smyrna, Dunwoody, East Point, Milton, Kennesaw, Duluth, Acworth,

Sugar Hill, Snellville and Suwanee.

Icy roads are possible as the snow melts on the roads then quickly

refreezes.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the special weather statement.

North Fulton, Barro, Cob, DeKalb and Gwinnett.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

