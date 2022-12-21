Urgent wind chill watch issued for Cobb and other Georgia counties for Thursday through Saturday: “Dangerously cold winds possible”

The National Weather Service issued an urgent wind chill watch for Cobb County and a wide range of other counties that will be in effect from late Thursday through Saturday morning.
What is in the statement?
The statement gives the following details:
…WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING…
* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low
as 10 below zero across most locales. Across the higher terrain,
wind chills could reach as low as 15 to 20 below zero.
* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.
* WHEN…From late Thursday night through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS….Temperatures are expected to rapidly begin
dropping into the teens and 20s behind an arctic front late
Thursday night into Friday. Lows on Saturday morning will range
from the single digits to mid teens across much of north and
central Georgia. In addition, windy conditions are anticipated
with northwest winds of 15 to 20 mph with frequent gusts of 30
to 40 mph likely. Higher gusts are possible in the higher
terrain.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Now is
the time to start preparing for the very cold temperatures. If you are
traveling by car during this time, keep your phone charged, pack
extra clothes and blankets and bring extra food in case you become
stranded. Start making preparations for livestock and bring your
pets inside. Start winterizing faucets and pipes.
What areas are affected?
The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:
Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Chattooga, Gordon, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, White, Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, Banks, Jackson, Madison, Polk, Paulding, Cobb, North Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Wilkes, Haralson, Carroll, Douglas, South Fulton, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Morgan, Greene, Taliaferro, Heard, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Spalding, Henry, Butts, Jasper, Putnam, Hancock, Warren, Troup, Meriwether, Pike, Upson, Lamar, Monroe, Jones, Baldwin, Washington, Glascock, Jefferson, Harris, Talbot, Taylor, Crawford, Bibb, Twiggs, Wilkinson, Johnson, Emanuel, Muscogee, Chattahoochee, Marion, Schley, Macon, Peach, Houston, Bleckley, Laurens, Treutlen, Stewart, Webster, Sumter, Dooly, Crisp, Pulaski, Wilcox, Dodge, Telfair, Wheeler, Montgomery, Toombs,
Including the cities of Calhoun, Dahlonega, Cleveland, Rome,Cartersville, Gainesville, Marietta, Atlanta, Lawrenceville,Athens, Carrollton, Douglasville, East Point, Decatur, Conyers,Covington, Newnan, Peachtree City, Griffin, Milledgeville, Macon,Swainsboro, Columbus, Warner Robins, Dublin, Lumpkin, Americus,Cordele, and Vidalia
About the National Weather Service
The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
The NWS describes its role as follows:
“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.
“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”
>>>Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link.