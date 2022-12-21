Urgent wind chill watch issued for Cobb and other Georgia counties for Thursday through Saturday: “Dangerously cold winds possible”

The National Weather Service issued an urgent wind chill watch for Cobb County and a wide range of other counties that will be in effect from late Thursday through Saturday morning.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

…WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH

SATURDAY MORNING…

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low

as 10 below zero across most locales. Across the higher terrain,

wind chills could reach as low as 15 to 20 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, north central,

northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.

* WHEN…From late Thursday night through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if

precautions are not taken.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS….Temperatures are expected to rapidly begin

dropping into the teens and 20s behind an arctic front late

Thursday night into Friday. Lows on Saturday morning will range

from the single digits to mid teens across much of north and

central Georgia. In addition, windy conditions are anticipated

with northwest winds of 15 to 20 mph with frequent gusts of 30

to 40 mph likely. Higher gusts are possible in the higher

terrain.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Now is

the time to start preparing for the very cold temperatures. If you are

traveling by car during this time, keep your phone charged, pack

extra clothes and blankets and bring extra food in case you become

stranded. Start making preparations for livestock and bring your

pets inside. Start winterizing faucets and pipes.

What areas are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Chattooga, Gordon, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, White, Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, Banks, Jackson, Madison, Polk, Paulding, Cobb, North Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Wilkes, Haralson, Carroll, Douglas, South Fulton, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Morgan, Greene, Taliaferro, Heard, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Spalding, Henry, Butts, Jasper, Putnam, Hancock, Warren, Troup, Meriwether, Pike, Upson, Lamar, Monroe, Jones, Baldwin, Washington, Glascock, Jefferson, Harris, Talbot, Taylor, Crawford, Bibb, Twiggs, Wilkinson, Johnson, Emanuel, Muscogee, Chattahoochee, Marion, Schley, Macon, Peach, Houston, Bleckley, Laurens, Treutlen, Stewart, Webster, Sumter, Dooly, Crisp, Pulaski, Wilcox, Dodge, Telfair, Wheeler, Montgomery, Toombs,

Including the cities of Calhoun, Dahlonega, Cleveland, Rome,Cartersville, Gainesville, Marietta, Atlanta, Lawrenceville,Athens, Carrollton, Douglasville, East Point, Decatur, Conyers,Covington, Newnan, Peachtree City, Griffin, Milledgeville, Macon,Swainsboro, Columbus, Warner Robins, Dublin, Lumpkin, Americus,Cordele, and Vidalia

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

