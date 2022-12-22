Wind chill advisory for Cobb County and other parts of Georgia takes effect at midnight: Thursday, December 22

The National Weather Service issued a wind chill advisory for Cobb County on December 22, 2022. The advisory will be in effect from midnight Thursday until noon Saturday.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

“…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT THURSDAY

NIGHT TO NOON EST SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5

below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, north central,

northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.

* WHEN…From midnight Thursday night to noon EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if

precautions are not taken.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures are expected to rapidly

begin failing behind an arctic front on Friday. Temperatures

will fall into the teens and 20s along the Interstate 20 and

Interstate 85 corridors before noon. Further south,

temperatures will fall into the lower and middle 30s through

the early afternoon. Lows in the teens expected Saturday

morning. In addition, windy conditions are anticipated with

northwest winds of 15 to 20 mph with frequent gusts of 30 to

40 mph likely.

“PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

“Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.”

What areas are affected?

The following areas of Georgia are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, Banks, Jackson, Madison, Polk, Paulding, Cobb, North Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Wilkes, Haralson, Carroll, Douglas, South Fulton, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Morgan, Greene, Taliaferro, Heard, Coweta,

Fayette, Clayton, Spalding, Henry, Butts, Jasper, Putnam, Hancock, Warren, Troup, Meriwether, Pike, Upson, Lamar, Monroe, Jones, Baldwin, Washington, Glascock, Jefferson, Harris, Talbot, Taylor, Crawford, Bibb, Twiggs, Wilkinson, Johnson, Emanuel, Muscogee, Chattahoochee, Marion, Schley, Macon, Peach, Houston, Bleckley, Laurens, Treutlen, Stewart, Webster, Sumter, Dooly, Crisp, Pulaski, Wilcox, Dodge, Telfair, Wheeler, Montgomery, Toombs

Including the cities of Rome, Cartersville, Gainesville,Marietta, Atlanta, Lawrenceville, Athens, Carrollton,Douglasville, East Point, Decatur, Conyers, Covington, Newnan, Peachtree City, Griffin, Milledgeville, Macon, Swainsboro, Columbus, Warner Robins, Dublin, Lumpkin, Americus, Cordele, and Vidalia

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”