Wind chill advisory remains in effect until noon Saturday for much of Georgia; danger of black ice

The wind chill advisory for Cobb County and most other areas of Georgia will remain in place until noon Saturday, December 24. In a special weather statement, the National Weather Service also warns of the danger of black ice forming on the roads through Friday morning .

What is in the statement?

The National Weather Service advisory gives the following details:

“…WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST

SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5

to 9 degrees below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of central, east central, north central,

northeast, northwest, southeast and west central Georgia.

* WHEN…From midnight Thursday night to noon EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if

precautions are not taken.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures are expected to rapidly begin

failing behind an arctic front overnight and Friday.

Temperatures will fall into the teens and 20s along the

Interstate 20 and Interstate 85 corridors before noon. Further

south, temperatures will fall into the 20s lower 30s through

the early afternoon. Lows in the single digits and teens are

expected Saturday morning. In addition, windy conditions are

anticipated with northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph with frequent

gusts of 30 to 40 mph likely.

“PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

“If you are traveling by car during this time, keep your phone

charged, pack extra clothes and blankets and bring extra food in

case you become stranded. Bring your pets inside and provide

adequate shelter for livestock. Leave your inside faucets

dripping hot and cold water during prolonged periods where

temperatures do not rise above freezing. Avoid outside activities

if possible. If you have to go outside dress warmly in coats,

gloves and hats.”

What areas are affected?

The following areas of Georgia are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Jackson, Madison, Polk, Paulding, Cobb, North Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Wilkes, Haralson, Carroll, Douglas, South Fulton, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Morgan, Greene, Taliaferro, Heard, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Spalding, Henry, Butts, Jasper, Putnam, Hancock, Warren, Troup, Meriwether, Pike, Upson, Lamar, Monroe, Jones, Baldwin, Washington, Glascock, Jefferson, Harris, Talbot, Taylor, Crawford, Bibb, Twiggs, Wilkinson, Johnson, Emanuel, Muscogee, Chattahoochee, Marion, Schley, Macon, Peach, Houston, Bleckley, Laurens, Treutlen, Stewart, Webster, Sumter, Dooly, Crisp, Pulaski, Wilcox, Dodge, Telfair, Wheeler, Montgomery, Toombs

Including the cities of Marietta, Atlanta, Lawrenceville, Athens, Carrollton, Douglasville, East Point, Decatur, Conyers, Covington, Newnan, Peachtree City, Griffin, Milledgeville, Macon,

Swainsboro, Columbus, Warner Robins, Dublin, Lumpkin, Americus, Cordele, and Vidalia

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

