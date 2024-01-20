Arctic air mass enters north Georgia bringing dangerous wind chill

An arctic air mass has entered north Georgia, affecting Cobb County and numerous other Georgia counties. It is expected to linger through the weekend.

There are wind chill advisories for both Saturday January 20 and Sunday January 21.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia.

.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…

An Arctic airmass has ushered in very cold temperatures to the

region this morning. Wind chills in the -5 to 5 degree range are

anticipated through noon. A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued

for portions of north and central Georgia where wind chill values

will be the coldest.

With dry windy conditions expected a High Fire Danger statement

has also been issued. Minimum Relative Humidity values will fall

into the 20 to 25 percent range for portions of north and central

georgia this afternoon. For more information see the Special

Weather Statement.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Sunday through Friday…

The Arctic airmass will linger over the region through Sunday.

Hazardous wind chills will return Saturday night and Sunday

morning as values fall back into the single digits. A Wind Chill

Advisory is in place Tonight through Sunday morning.

Precipitation begins to move back into the area Tuesday with

afternoon and evening thunderstorms expected Wednesday through

Friday.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

