Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County and surrounding region: Monday August 15

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of north Georgia on Monday August 15 due to the possibility of isolated to scattered, strong to severe storms moving southward through the region, driven by a front.

Mostly sunny skies are expected for most of the day, with the chance of storms increasing in the late afternoon.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia.

Advertisement

.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are possible this afternoon

into evening as a front pushes southward across the area. Some

strong and isolated severe storms are possible with the main

threats of strong to damaging winds, hail, frequent lightning and

locally heavy rainfall.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Tuesday through Sunday…

Isolated thunderstorms are possible across mainly parts of central

Georgia Tuesday afternoon. Additional and more widespread thunderstorms

are possible Wednesday through Sunday. The primary storm threats

will be locally heavy rain, frequent cloud to ground lightning,

and brief gusty winds. Widespread severe weather is not expected

but some strong to isolated severe storms could occur.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattahoochee, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Crisp, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Dodge, Dooly, Douglas, Emanuel, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Glascock, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Houston, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Laurens, Lumpkin, Macon, Madison, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, North Fulton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Peach, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Rockdale, Schley, South Fulton, Spalding, Stewart, Sumter, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Telfair, Toombs, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, Washington, Webster, Wheeler, White, Whitfield, Wilcox, Wilkes, Wilkinson

How long does the danger last?

Starting Wednesday the chance of scattered thunderstorms spreading throughout the state increases, with a possibility of continuing through next Sunday.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

>>> Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link .