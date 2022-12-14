“You look like you need a cat … and it just so happens I’m a cat! So let’s get this adoption underway” Cobb County Courier Happy Cat of the Day: December 14

One thing that’s been difficult to figure out in choosing a Cobb County Courier Cat of the Day from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is whether to focus on cute cheerful looking kitties who are more likely to get adopted, or sad, frightened or shy ones that might not have as much appeal, but are in need of a loving home so they won’t be frightened and sad.
So I’ve decided to divide both the Dog of the Day and the Cat of the Day into Happy and Sad categories for a total of four posts per day. When looking at kitty facial expressions happiness or sadness is in the eye of the beholder, so your impression might be different.
The Cobb County Courier’s Cat of the Day in the Happy Cat category, selected from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is an alert-looking large tabby, who has not yet been named.
He’s eligible for adoption on December 21, and shelter staff describe his disposition as “sweet.”
The following information on this potential family member is copied and pasted from the Animal Shelters website. To see the original text visit this link to the Animal Shelter Catalog.
Remember, in adopting a pet you are bringing a new family member into your household, so only do it if you are looking for a forever feline partner.
(621) – 621
Name (621)
Animal Id 641403
Species CAT
Gender NEUTERED MALE
Breed DOMESTIC SHORT HAIR
Breed type MIXED BREED
Color TABBY/WHITE
Coat SHORT HAIR
Age 4 YEARS
Health GOOD
Weight 9 lbs.
Ears PRICKED
Tail LONG
Size LARGE
Status IN SHELTER
Eligible adoption date Dec 21, 2022
Behavioral Characteristics
Temper SWEET
Intake Information
Date acquired Dec 14, 2022
How acquired STRAY
Kennel # COBB COUNTY ANIMAL
Section CAT1
Cage # 621
Unit A
Address
City ACWORTH
Shelter status ACTIVE
Some special events from Cobb County Animal Services for December:
For the remainder of the month of December, adoptions are only $20.
And on December 17 and 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Santa Paws will be available at Cobb County Animal Services, 1060 Al Bishop Drive, Marietta.
“Adopt your forever friend & take a picture with Santa Paws” is the slogan for the event.
I’ve included the flyers below:
Adoption procedures
Cobb County Animal Services website describes the adoption process as follows:
“To provide quality customer service to current and future pet parents, we require that you schedule an appointment to visit us. Booking appointments allows us to effectively manage our staffing between the needs of our pet parents, shelter pets, and volunteers. Our online booking service is available 24/7.
“We have been appointment only for adoption visitation and owner surrenders since the spring of 2020.
“No appointment is required for strays that are found by citizens, for citizens looking for their lost pet(s), or for animal reclaim. Shelter staff will still be available to book appointments and answer questions from citizens by calling (770) 499-4136 during business hours (Tuesday-Sunday 10:30 a.m.-4:30.p.m.).
“View pets available for adoption and schedule an appointment anytime. Cobb County Animal Services is located at 1060 Al Bishop Drive, Marietta, GA 30008.”