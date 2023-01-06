Daytime lane closure Saturday on Macland Road/SR 360 in Cobb County

The Georgia Department of Transportation distributed the following press release about daytime lane closures on SR 360/Macland Road in Cobb County on Saturday.

[Editor’s note: the press release described the work as being on the Powder Springs Road section of SR 360, but the area they describe in detail is on the Macland Road part of the state highway]

METRO ATLANTA – Contractors for the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) will install daytime lane closures on State Route 360/Powder Springs Road this Saturday. These activities are related to the project to widen SR 360/Powder Springs Road from New MacLand Road to SR 120/Charles Hardy Parkway in Cobb and Paulding counties, approximately 6.2 miles.

Weather and on-site conditions permitting, crews will close a single lane on SR 360/Powder Springs Road between Lost Mountain Road and SR 120 on Saturday, January 7 from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. to allow crews to move equipment through the project area. Roadway message boards and traffic flaggers will assist in guiding drivers through the closures.

In addition, the long-term closure of Old Atlanta Road will continue for an estimated 2-3 months, weather and on-site conditions permitting, for storm drain installation, grading and concrete and asphalt work. Drivers in the area will be directed to use Poplar Springs Road to detour around this closure.

This $88.2 million project will widen SR 360 to two lanes in each direction and add a median and sidewalks in each direction.

As always, motorists traveling in the area are reminded to reduce their speeds in the work zone. Motorists are also encouraged to wear seatbelts, eliminate distractions behind the wheel, and plan their routes before getting on the road by calling 511 for real-time information on work status and traffic conditions.

Recommended safety precautions

The GDOT recommends the following safety precautions for drivers approaching the work zone:

