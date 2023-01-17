Kaiser Permanente grants $25K to Kennesaw State’s nursing program

Kaiser Permanente issued the following press release announcing grants to four area universities, including a $25,000 grant to Kennesaw State University‘s Wellstar School of Nursing:

ATLANTA — Kaiser Permanente is supporting the nursing programs at four University System of Georgia institutions by providing $100,000 to nursing students and faculty. The $25,000 grants for each institution are part of Kaiser Permanente’s ongoing commitment to help shape the future of health care in the state by bolstering its workforce pipeline through education and training.

The four metro Atlanta institutions that Kaiser Permanente will help fund are:

Kennesaw State University (KSU) will promote quality nursing education by providing scholarships for five deserving undergraduate and graduate nursing students, as well as professional education in innovative teaching methods to faculty. The Fostering Nursing Faculty and Student Excellence at KSU grant will help meet the ever-expanding need for highly trained and skilled nurses by providing financial aid to accomplished students and support for faculty education in industry advances.

Clayton State University will use funds to implement the Keeping All Invested Students Engaged Regionally (KAISER) scholarships to support nursing student success and award outstanding students for their commitment to the program. Twenty-seven students receiving the KAISER nursing scholarship will participate in community health initiatives throughout the southern crescent region to improve access to health care for all.

Georgia Gwinnett College (GGC) will provide financial assistance for students, faculty graduate loan repayments, and mentorship opportunities for both students and faculty. Together, these activities will lead to faculty retention, student success, and increased health care professionals in the workforce.

Georgia State University will provide scholarships to a variety of students across the school’s nursing programs, from students in the associate nursing program at Perimeter College to those in undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral programs at the Atlanta Campus. Georgia State nursing students who demonstrate financial need will all be eligible to receive scholarship funding from this opportunity.

“Nurses are the cornerstone of providing excellent care to the communities we serve.” said Charmaine Ward-Millner, vice president of Marketing, Communications, and Community Relations for Kaiser Permanente’s Georgia market. “These grants reinforce Kaiser Permanente’s commitment to help shape the future of health care and meet our state’s need for skilled nurses.”

As debt looms, career path choices become more limited for students who need to make loan repayment a priority over pursuing a more focused career path. Those limited choices can have life-altering consequences. In addition to financial support, Kaiser Permanente provides additional support and opportunities for scholars to help them stay in school and gain career exposure and invaluable work experience in the health care industry.

“Georgia Gwinnett College’s nursing program is preparing its students to be successful in the health care field and to fulfill crucial workforce needs in Georgia and across the nation,” said President Jann L. Joseph. “Kaiser Permanente’s investment will allow us to strengthen our program, benefitting future nurses and the communities they will serve.”

Visit georgia.kaiserpermanente.org/community/ to learn more about Kaiser Permanente’s work in the community.