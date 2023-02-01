Cobb police investigate Marietta area shooting

According to a public information release from Officer S.A. Barner of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating a shooting on Main Station Drive near Marietta.

The release said that around 5:32 a.m., police received a call about a shooting, and Cobb County Police and Cobb County Fire responded to the report.

[Editor’s note: The Cobb County Courier has a policy of withholding or redacting the name of suspects unless and until the person is convicted in a court of law or enters a plea of guilty. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the internet has no effective way of removing reports of arrest if the person is exonerated. We do make exceptions in high-profile cases or charges against public officials where exoneration is likely to be as widely publicized as the initial arrest]

A 43-year-old man on the scene told police that he had shot a 34-year old man who was also at the scene. Both men were injured in the incident, and were taken to a local hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 770-499-3945.

Crimes Against Persons Unit

The Crimes Against Persons Division of the Cobb County Police Department is broken down into several specialized units, to investigate homicides, robberies, technology-based crime, domestic violence and stalking, and crimes against children. It has a unit that does crime analysis to identify evidence to help link cases and identify suspects.

The division also houses the Crime Scene Unit that according to the division’s website “is responsible for documenting and processing crime scenes to locate evidence, identify suspects, and to present evidence in criminal proceedings. Crime scene technicians are responsible for processing evidence utilizing a variety of procedures for fingerprint, DNA, and trace evidence.”