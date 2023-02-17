Flood warning issued for Allatoona Creek at Stilesboro Road near Acworth: February 17, 2023

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for Allatoona Creek at Stilesboro road in Cobb County near Acworth. The report was issued at 6:21 this morning and is in effect until further notice.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

Event: Flood Warning Alert: …The National Weather Service in Peachtree City GA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Georgia… Allatoona Creek at Stilesboro Road near Acworth affecting Cobb County. …FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE… * WHAT…Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE…Allatoona Creek at Stilesboro Road near Acworth. * WHEN…From this morning until further notice. * IMPACTS…At 13 feet, Flood Stage is reached. Minor flooding begins in the woodlands and fields near the creek upstream and downstream from the gage on Stilesboro Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – At 5:15 AM EST Friday the stage was 12.6 feet. – Forecast…The river is forecast to continue rising at or just above 13 feet later this morning. – Flood stage is 13 feet. – Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.1 feet on 04/13/2020. – http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood && Instructions: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

Advertisement

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

>>> Read all the Cobb County Courier climate and weather coverage by following this link .