Traffic fatality on I-75 southbound at Terrell Mill Road Saturday

According to a public information release from Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department the department’s STEP (Selective Traffic Enforcement Program) Unit is investigating a fatal traffic collision that occurred on I-75 southbound at Terrell Mill Road on Saturday, February 18th after 10 p.m., involving a gray Nissan Maxima and a silver Toyota Tacoma.

The public information release described the incident as follows:

“The preliminary investigation revealed that a gray 2012 Nissan Maxima was stopped on I-75 southbound in the 4th lane from the left.

“A silver 2008 Toyota Tacoma was traveling southbound in the 4th lane from the left.

“The Toyota was unable to avoid a collision with the stopped Nissan, and the front of the Toyota collided with the rear of the Nissan. Both vehicles came to final uncontrolled rest along the left shoulder.”

The Nissan driver was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with life-threatening injuries, and died upon arrival.

The next-of-kin have not been notified, so the names were withheld.

This collision remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.

About the STEP Unit

The STEP (Selective Traffic Enforcement Program) Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes. They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program. They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”