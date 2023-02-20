Austell police and Advance Auto Parts to offer gift card program to help people correct vehicle maintenance violations

The Austell Police Department issued the following public information release about a new program to help drivers with auto maintenance problems that might result in citation:

On March 2, 2023, the City of Austell Police Department will launch a gift card program in partnership with Advance Auto Parts located at 10156 Veterans Memorial Highway.

Advance Auto Parts is donating $500 worth of gift cards to the City of Austell Police Department in efforts to promote roadway safety and to serve as a financial resource to motorists with equipment violations.



Austell Police Chief O.S. Hamilton states; “It is the mission of the Austell Police Department to legitimize

trust through collaborative partnerships, transparency, and educating the people we protect and serve.”



“Traffic enforcement plays a pivotal role in law enforcement; it is a necessity for keeping our roadways and citizens safe.

Although issuing citations is a corrective measure to remind citizens of the importance of driving safely, APD recognizes that traffic stops can also be an opportunity to educate our citizens without causing financial burden. Partnering with Advance Auto parts is a positive step toward accomplishing our mission.”



“The VEP program, (Violate, Educate & Perpetuate) offers an alternative in which police officers will distribute Advance Auto Parts gift cards instead of citations for equipment violations.”



City of Austell Police Department staff will gather in front of Advance Auto Parts located at 10156

Veterans Memorial Highway on March 2, 2023, at 11:30 am to announce the start of this partnership.



About the City of Austell Police Department:



The core values of the Austell Police Department include courage, trust, reliability, integrity, respect

and accountability.