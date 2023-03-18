Cobb County weather forecast for Saturday, March 18, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Saturday, March 18, 2023, with a high near 51 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be partly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 26 degrees.

There are freeze warnings throughout the weekend.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 44. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 54.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Friday

A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with November figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

Below are the overview stats for February 2023 for our 9 climate sites.

February 2023 Climate Averages Climate Site February Temp (°F) Average Temp Departure from normal Athens 55.2 47.9 7.3 Atlanta 57.1 48.5 8.6 Columbus 59.3 52.3 7.0 Macon 59.4 51.2 8.2 Dekalb Peachtree Arpt 54.3 46.1 8.2 Fulton Co Arpt 55.1 47.5 7.6 Gainesville 54.5 45.7 8.8 Peachtree City 55.7 48.7 7.0 Rome 53.5 46.3 7.2

February 2023 Temperature Climate Statistics Climate Site Maximum Temperature Max T Date Minimum Temperature Min T Date Athens 81* 2/22 28 2/4, 18 Atlanta 81* 2/22 29 2/18 Columbus 84 2/22 31 2/18 Macon 85* 2/22 30 2/4, 18 Dekalb Peachtree Arpt 80 2/22 26 2/4 Fulton Co Arpt 82 2/22 26 2/4 Gainesville 80 2/22 27 2/18 Peachtree City 81 2/22 27 2/18 Rome 83 2/22 26 2/4

*Indicates a daily record was set

February 2023 Precipitation Climate Statistics Climate Site Total Precipitation Average Precipitation DFN (DepartureFrom Normal) Athens 3.12 4.36 -1.24 Atlanta 2.22 4.55 -2.33 Columbus 1.99 4.46 -2.47 Macon 2.52 4.17 -1.65 Dekalb Peachtree Arpt 3.15 4.47 -1.32 Fulton County Arpt 3.40 4.34 -0.94 Gainesville 3.87 4.65 -0.78 Peachtree City 2.77 4.61 -1.84 Rome 4.65 4.81 -0.16

February 2023 Precipitation Climate Statistics Climate Site Maximum Daily Precip (in inches) Max P Date Athens 1.25 2/11 Atlanta 0.86 2/2 Columbus 0.86 2/2 Macon 1.79 2/11 Dekalb Peachtree Arpt 0.88 2/17 Fulton Co Arpt 1.12 2/16 Gainesville 0.86 2/23 Peachtree City 0.93 2/11 Rome 2.11 2/16

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”