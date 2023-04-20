Code Orange air quality alert issued for metro Atlanta

The Georgia Environmental Protection Division relayed a Code Orange air quality alert to the National Weather Service warning of unhealthy conditions for sensitive groups on Thursday, April 20, 2023. The alert covers metro Atlanta including Cobb County.

What is in the warning?

The statement gives the following information:

…CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR

Thursday April 20…

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental

Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for

sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for

Thursday April 20.

Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to

Be unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to

ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit

prolonged outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early

evening when ozone concentrations are highest.

For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit

http://airnow.gov.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

