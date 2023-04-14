Lockheed Martin announces date and time of Q1 2023 results call

Lockheed Martin will host a webcast on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 11 a.m. ET to discuss first quarter 2023 results and answer questions.

James Taiclet, chairman, president and chief executive officer; Jay Malave, chief financial officer; and Maria Ricciardone Lee, vice president of investor relations will provide information during the call and take questions.

The webcast, along with accompanying presentation slides and financial charts, will be available on https://www.lockheedmartin.com/investor.

An on-demand replay of the webcast and a podcast will also be available through Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

Lockheed Martin and Cobb County

The Lockheed Martin facility in Marietta, at the convergence of Atlanta Road and South Cobb Drive has been a major employer in Cobb County since 1951, when the Lockheed Corporation, a predecessor of Lockheed Martin, took over the former site of the WWII Bell Bomber plant.

The C-130 program is the largest program operating at the Marietta facility. The plant currently produces the C-130J Super Hercules (see the company’s Fast Facts on the C-130J or the company’s C-30J brochure for more information).

The Marietta plant also provides ongoing support for the C-5 Galaxy, which celebrated its 50th year in operation in 2018. The C-5 Galaxy is expected to remain in service until 2045.

The Marietta location also supports the P-3 Orion, and manufactures the center wings for the F-35.