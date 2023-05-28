Cobb County weather forecast for Sunday, May 28, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Sunday, May 28, 2023, with a high near 78 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be partly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 54 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 78. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Advertisement

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Memorial Day

Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 58. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 82. East wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday Night

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Friday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Saturday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with November figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

April 2023 Climate Averages Climate Site April Temp (°F) Average Temp Departure from normal Athens 61.5 62.3 -0.8 Atlanta 63.5 63.2 0.3 Columbus 65.5 65.8 -0.3 Macon 64.7 64.5 0.2 Dekalb Peachtree Arpt 60.6 60.9 -0.3 Fulton Co Arpt 61.5 61.7 -0.2 Gainesville 61.3 60.9 0.4 Peachtree City 60.8 62.4 -1.6 Rome 61.4 61.4 0.0

April 2023 Temperature Climate Statistics Climate Site Maximum Temperature Max T Date Minimum Temperature Min T Date Athens 87 4/5 35 4/11 Atlanta 87 4/5 44 4/9 Columbus 89 4/5 43 4/18 Macon 89 4/5 39 4/10 Dekalb Peachtree Arpt 85 4/5 35 4/11 Fulton Co Arpt 88 4/5 36 4/11 Gainesville 86 4/5 41 4/9 Peachtree City 86 4/5 36 4/11 Rome 89 4/5 38 4/11

April 2023 Precipitation Climate Statistics Climate Site Total Precipitation Average Precipitation DFN (DepartureFrom Normal) Athens 6.04 3.52 2.52 Atlanta 4.37 3.81 0.56 Columbus 2.93 4.03 -1.10 Macon 2.96 3.62 -0.66 Dekalb Peachtree Arpt 5.64 3.87 1.77 Fulton County Arpt 6.45 3.61 2.84 Gainesville 5.83 3.98 1.85 Peachtree City 6.13 3.77 2.36 Rome 8.34 4.46 3.86

April 2023 Precipitation Climate Statistics Climate Site Maximum Daily Precip (in inches) 4/5 Athens 2.14 4/8 Atlanta 1.36 4/30 Columbus 0.72 4/30 Macon 1.19 4/8 Dekalb Peachtree Arpt 2.26 4/8 Fulton Co Arpt 2.69 4/8 Gainesville 2.02 4/8 Peachtree City 3.42 4/30 Rome 4.00 4/8

Daily climate summary for April

Date Temperature HDD CDD Precipitation New Snow Snow Depth Maximum Minimum Average Departure 2023-04-01 81 57 69.0 9.5 0 4 0.50 0.0 0 2023-04-02 72 48 60.0 0.3 5 0 0.00 0.0 M 2023-04-03 59 54 56.5 -3.4 8 0 0.12 0.0 M 2023-04-04 78 57 67.5 7.3 0 3 T 0.0 M 2023-04-05 87 65 76.0 15.6 0 11 0.00 0.0 M 2023-04-06 83 69 76.0 15.3 0 11 0.00 0.0 M 2023-04-07 79 52 65.5 4.6 0 1 0.12 0.0 M 2023-04-08 52 44 48.0 -13.2 17 0 0.87 0.0 0 2023-04-09 66 44 55.0 -6.4 10 0 T 0.0 0 2023-04-10 66 46 56.0 -5.7 9 0 0.00 0.0 M 2023-04-11 73 46 59.5 -2.4 5 0 0.00 0.0 0 2023-04-12 78 48 63.0 0.8 2 0 0.00 0.0 M 2023-04-13 65 55 60.0 -2.5 5 0 0.79 0.0 M 2023-04-14 71 61 66.0 3.3 0 1 0.10 0.0 0 2023-04-15 80 58 69.0 6.0 0 4 0.00 0.0 M 2023-04-16 74 56 65.0 1.8 0 0 0.08 0.0 0 2023-04-17 71 47 59.0 -4.5 6 0 0.00 0.0 0 2023-04-18 80 49 64.5 0.7 0 0 0.00 0.0 M 2023-04-19 83 54 68.5 4.5 0 4 0.00 0.0 M 2023-04-20 84 59 71.5 7.2 0 7 0.00 0.0 M 2023-04-21 79 59 69.0 4.4 0 4 0.00 0.0 0 2023-04-22 71 55 63.0 -1.8 2 0 0.03 0.0 0 2023-04-23 71 51 61.0 -4.1 4 0 0.00 0.0 0 2023-04-24 69 50 59.5 -5.9 5 0 T M M 2023-04-25 74 47 60.5 -5.1 4 0 0.00 0.0 0 2023-04-26 62 56 59.0 -6.9 6 0 T 0.0 M 2023-04-27 62 55 58.5 -7.7 6 0 0.40 0.0 M 2023-04-28 79 60 69.5 3.1 0 5 T 0.0 0 2023-04-29 74 57 65.5 -1.2 0 1 0.21 0.0 0 2023-04-30 73 53 63.0 -4.0 2 0 1.15 0.0 0 Sum 2196 1612 – – 96 56 4.37 0.0 – Average 73.2 53.7 63.5 0.3 – – – – 0.0 Normal 73.8 52.5 63.2 – 120 64 3.81 0.0 –

Observations for each day cover the 24 hours endingat the time given below (Local Standard Time). Max Temperature : midnight Min Temperature : midnight Precipitation : midnight Snowfall : midnight Snow Depth : 7am

The climate summary for yesterday, May 27, 2023

CLIMATE REPORT

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE PEACHTREE CITY GA

423 AM EDT SUN MAY 28 2023

……………………………..

…THE ATLANTA CLIMATE SUMMARY FOR MAY 27 2023…

CLIMATE NORMAL PERIOD: 1991 TO 2020

CLIMATE RECORD PERIOD: 1878 TO 2023

WEATHER ITEM OBSERVED TIME RECORD YEAR NORMAL DEPARTURE LAST

VALUE (LST) VALUE VALUE FROM YEAR

NORMAL

………………………………………………………….

TEMPERATURE (F)

YESTERDAY

MAXIMUM 77 4:31 PM 95 1916 84 -7 82

MINIMUM 60 10:48 PM 41 1961 64 -4 66

AVERAGE 69 74 -5 74

PRECIPITATION (IN)

YESTERDAY 0.00 2.66 1976 0.12 -0.12 T

MONTH TO DATE 1.57 3.06 -1.49 2.43

SINCE MAR 1 11.38 11.55 -0.17 12.86

SINCE JAN 1 20.93 20.69 0.24 21.52

DEGREE DAYS

HEATING

YESTERDAY 0 0 0 0

MONTH TO DATE 21 19 2 5

SINCE MAR 1 359 447 -88 324

SINCE JUL 1 1932 2526 -594 2042

COOLING

YESTERDAY 4 9 -5 9

MONTH TO DATE 171 175 -4 244

SINCE MAR 1 258 256 2 309

SINCE JAN 1 286 259 27 326

………………………………………………………….

WIND (MPH)

RESULTANT WIND SPEED 15 RESULTANT WIND DIRECTION E (70)

HIGHEST WIND SPEED 25 HIGHEST WIND DIRECTION NE (50)

HIGHEST GUST SPEED 34 HIGHEST GUST DIRECTION NE (60)

AVERAGE WIND SPEED 16.0

SKY COVER

AVERAGE SKY COVER 0.3

WEATHER CONDITIONS

THE FOLLOWING WEATHER WAS RECORDED YESTERDAY.

NO SIGNIFICANT WEATHER WAS OBSERVED.

RELATIVE HUMIDITY (PERCENT)

HIGHEST 70 11:00 PM

LOWEST 29 2:00 PM

AVERAGE 50

………………………………………………….

THE ATLANTA CLIMATE NORMALS FOR TODAY

NORMAL RECORD YEAR

MAXIMUM TEMPERATURE (F) 84 94 1941

2019

MINIMUM TEMPERATURE (F) 65 42 1961

SUNRISE AND SUNSET

MAY 28 2023………..SUNRISE 6:30 AM EDT SUNSET 8:40 PM EDT

MAY 29 2023………..SUNRISE 6:30 AM EDT SUNSET 8:41 PM EDT

– INDICATES NEGATIVE NUMBERS.

R INDICATES RECORD WAS SET OR TIED.

MM INDICATES DATA IS MISSING.

T INDICATES TRACE AMOUNT.

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”