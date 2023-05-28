High school track stars from Cobb County among All-Metro Track & Field honorees

High school track and field athletes in Cobb County made a great showing as the date is approaching for the All-Metro High School Track & Field Awards Ceremony. The ceremony is a project of the Atlanta

The ceremony will be held Wednesday, June 7 in the Stave Room in Midtown Atlanta, and is open to honorees and their guests.

The young Cobb athletes include:

Ryan Davis, a junior at Hillgrove High School, was the state’s top-ranked 200m runner in 2023 with a time of 23.04. She was also ranked sixth in the nation.

Ryan Davis (photo by Matthew Grimes courtesy of the Atlanta Track Club)

Freshman Jasmine Robinson of North Cobb High School was the nation’s eighth-ranked 300m hurdler, and was the 7A state champion in the event. She is the only freshman honoree this year.

Jasmine Robinson (photo by Matthew Grimes courtesy of the Atlanta Track Club)

The Marietta High School’s girl’s 4x800m relay team took the 7A state championship.

Scenes from the GHSA Track and field State Championships at McEachren High School. Photo by Matthew Grimes provided to the Courier by the Atlanta Track Club in their press release

Whitefield Academy’s Brenden Vanderpool, the Class 1A Division 1 state champion in the pole vault had the state’s highest mark this year with his vault of 16-4.75.

Brenden Vanderpool (photo by Matthew Grimes provided by the Atlanta Track Club)

Voting is open for the Most Outstanding Athlete Awards. The final awards of the night will go to the top boy and girl athletes both on the track and in the field events. Athletes are selected by coaches and a vote from the general public which is happening through June 1 on 11Alive.com.

“The 2023 track and field season is one we will be talking about for years to come,” said Rich Kenah, Atlanta Track Club’s CEO. “We are honored to play a part in the track and field journey of the sport’s next generation.”

To read more about this year’s honorees follow this link the the Atlanta Track Club article about the event.

Here is the complete list of honorees for the year.

Boys All-Metro Track & Field Team

100m Maurice Gleaton Langston Hughes High School 10 200m Maurice Gleaton Langston Hughes High School 10 400m Sidi Njie Westlake High School 10 800m Chance Jones Dacula High School 12 1600m Joe Sapone Holy Innocents’ 12 3200m Tommy Latham Marist School 11 110m Hurdles Nasia Lee Dutchtown High School 12 300m Hurdles Isaiah Taylor Southwest Dekalb High School 12 4x100m Relay Westlake High School 4x200m Relay Southwest Dekalb High School 4x400m Relay Southwest Dekalb High School 4x800m Relay Carrollton High School Long Jump Joseph Alexander Mill Creek High School 12 Triple Jump Nicolas Crosswhite New Manchester High School 11 High Jump Malachi Yehudah Langston Hughes High School 11 Pole Vault Brendan Vanderpool Whitefield Academy 12 Shot Put Phillips Moore Westminster Schools 12 Discus DJ Chester Eagles Landing Christian Academy 12

Girls All-Metro Track & Field Team

100m Sanaa Frederick Druid Hills High School 11 200m Ryan Davis Hillgrove High School 11 400m Sydney Harris Buford High School 12 800m Isis Symone Grant Sandy Creek High School 12 1600m Caroline Hood Pace Academy 11 3200m Caroline Hood Pace Academy 11 100m Hurdles Olivia Powell Woodward Academy 12 300m Hurdles Jasmine Robinson North Cobb High School 9 4x100m Relay Woodward Academy 4X200m Relay Brookwood High School 4x400m Relay Woodward Academy 4x800m Relay Marietta High School Long Jump Grace Smith Westminster Schools 12 Triple Jump Alisa Gordon Alexander High School 11 High Jump Danah Nembhard Dacula High School 11 Pole Vault Madison Townsend Westminster Schools 10 Shot Put Skylar Soli Douglas County High School 12 Discus Skylar Soli Douglas County High School 12

