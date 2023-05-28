High school track stars from Cobb County among All-Metro Track & Field honorees

High school track and field athletes in Cobb County made a great showing as the date is approaching for the All-Metro High School Track & Field Awards Ceremony. The ceremony is a project of the Atlanta
The ceremony will be held Wednesday, June 7 in the Stave Room in Midtown Atlanta, and is open to honorees and their guests.
The young Cobb athletes include:
Ryan Davis, a junior at Hillgrove High School, was the state’s top-ranked 200m runner in 2023 with a time of 23.04. She was also ranked sixth in the nation.
Freshman Jasmine Robinson of North Cobb High School was the nation’s eighth-ranked 300m hurdler, and was the 7A state champion in the event. She is the only freshman honoree this year.
The Marietta High School’s girl’s 4x800m relay team took the 7A state championship.
Whitefield Academy’s Brenden Vanderpool, the Class 1A Division 1 state champion in the pole vault had the state’s highest mark this year with his vault of 16-4.75.
Voting is open for the Most Outstanding Athlete Awards. The final awards of the night will go to the top boy and girl athletes both on the track and in the field events. Athletes are selected by coaches and a vote from the general public which is happening through June 1 on 11Alive.com.
“The 2023 track and field season is one we will be talking about for years to come,” said Rich Kenah, Atlanta Track Club’s CEO. “We are honored to play a part in the track and field journey of the sport’s next generation.”
To read more about this year’s honorees follow this link the the Atlanta Track Club article about the event.
Here is the complete list of honorees for the year.
Boys All-Metro Track & Field Team
|100m
|Maurice Gleaton
|Langston Hughes High School
|10
|200m
|Maurice Gleaton
|Langston Hughes High School
|10
|400m
|Sidi Njie
|Westlake High School
|10
|800m
|Chance Jones
|Dacula High School
|12
|1600m
|Joe Sapone
|Holy Innocents’
|12
|3200m
|Tommy Latham
|Marist School
|11
|110m Hurdles
|Nasia Lee
|Dutchtown High School
|12
|300m Hurdles
|Isaiah Taylor
|Southwest Dekalb High School
|12
|4x100m Relay
|Westlake High School
|4x200m Relay
|Southwest Dekalb High School
|4x400m Relay
|Southwest Dekalb High School
|4x800m Relay
|Carrollton High School
|Long Jump
|Joseph Alexander
|Mill Creek High School
|12
|Triple Jump
|Nicolas Crosswhite
|New Manchester High School
|11
|High Jump
|Malachi Yehudah
|Langston Hughes High School
|11
|Pole Vault
|Brendan Vanderpool
|Whitefield Academy
|12
|Shot Put
|Phillips Moore
|Westminster Schools
|12
|Discus
|DJ Chester
|Eagles Landing Christian Academy
|12
Girls All-Metro Track & Field Team
|100m
|Sanaa Frederick
|Druid Hills High School
|11
|200m
|Ryan Davis
|Hillgrove High School
|11
|400m
|Sydney Harris
|Buford High School
|12
|800m
|Isis Symone Grant
|Sandy Creek High School
|12
|1600m
|Caroline Hood
|Pace Academy
|11
|3200m
|Caroline Hood
|Pace Academy
|11
|100m Hurdles
|Olivia Powell
|Woodward Academy
|12
|300m Hurdles
|Jasmine Robinson
|North Cobb High School
|9
|4x100m Relay
|Woodward Academy
|4X200m Relay
|Brookwood High School
|4x400m Relay
|Woodward Academy
|4x800m Relay
|Marietta High School
|Long Jump
|Grace Smith
|Westminster Schools
|12
|Triple Jump
|Alisa Gordon
|Alexander High School
|11
|High Jump
|Danah Nembhard
|Dacula High School
|11
|Pole Vault
|Madison Townsend
|Westminster Schools
|10
|Shot Put
|Skylar Soli
|Douglas County High School
|12
|Discus
|Skylar Soli
|Douglas County High School
|12
About the Atlanta Track Club
The Atlanta Track Club describes itself as follows:
Atlanta Track Club is a nonprofit committed to creating an active and healthy Atlanta. Through running and walking, Atlanta Track Club motivates, inspires and engages the community to enjoy a healthier lifestyle.
With more than 30,000 members, Atlanta Track Club is the second-largest running organization in the United States. In addition to the AJC Peachtree Road Race (peachtreeroadrace.org) – the largest 10K running event in the world, the Publix Atlanta Marathon, PNC Atlanta 10 Miler and Invesco QQQ Thanksgiving Day Half Marathon, Atlanta Track Club directs more than 30 events per year.
Through the support of its members and volunteers, Atlanta Track Club also maintains a number of community initiatives including organizing and promoting the Kilometer Kids youth running program to metro Atlanta youth, honoring high school cross country and track and field athletes through Atlanta Track Club’s All-Metro Banquets and supporting the Grady Bicycle EMT program. For more information on Atlanta Track Club, visit atlantatrackclub.org.