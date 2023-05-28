Hot Topics

High school track stars from Cobb County among All-Metro Track & Field honorees

Young woman running in high school track eventJasmine Robinson (Photo by Matthew Grimes, provided by Atlanta Track Club)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson May 28, 2023

High school track and field athletes in Cobb County made a great showing as the date is approaching for the All-Metro High School Track & Field Awards Ceremony. The ceremony is a project of the Atlanta

The ceremony will be held Wednesday, June 7 in the Stave Room in Midtown Atlanta, and is open to honorees and their guests.

The young Cobb athletes include:

Ryan Davis, a junior at Hillgrove High School, was the state’s top-ranked 200m runner in 2023 with a time of 23.04. She was also ranked sixth in the nation.

Ryan Davis (photo by Matthew Grimes courtesy of the Atlanta Track Club)

Freshman Jasmine Robinson of North Cobb High School was the nation’s eighth-ranked 300m hurdler, and was the 7A state champion in the event. She is the only freshman honoree this year.

Jasmine Robinson (photo by Matthew Grimes courtesy of the Atlanta Track Club)

The Marietta High School’s girl’s 4x800m relay team took the 7A state championship.

Scenes from the GHSA Track and field State Championships at McEachren High School. Photo by Matthew Grimes provided to the Courier by the Atlanta Track Club in their press release

Whitefield Academy’s Brenden Vanderpool, the Class 1A Division 1 state champion in the pole vault had the state’s highest mark this year with his vault of 16-4.75.

Brenden Vanderpool (photo by Matthew Grimes provided by the Atlanta Track Club)

Voting is open for the Most Outstanding Athlete Awards. The final awards of the night will go to the top boy and girl athletes both on the track and in the field events. Athletes are selected by coaches and a vote from the general public which is happening through June 1 on 11Alive.com.

“The 2023 track and field season is one we will be talking about for years to come,” said Rich Kenah, Atlanta Track Club’s CEO. “We are honored to play a part in the track and field journey of the sport’s next generation.”

To read more about this year’s honorees follow this link the the Atlanta Track Club article about the event.

Here is the complete list of honorees for the year.

Boys All-Metro Track & Field Team

100mMaurice GleatonLangston Hughes High School10
200mMaurice GleatonLangston Hughes High School10
400mSidi NjieWestlake High School10
800mChance JonesDacula High School12
1600mJoe SaponeHoly Innocents’12
3200mTommy LathamMarist School11
110m HurdlesNasia LeeDutchtown High School12
300m HurdlesIsaiah TaylorSouthwest Dekalb High School12
4x100m RelayWestlake High School
4x200m RelaySouthwest Dekalb High School
4x400m RelaySouthwest Dekalb High School
4x800m RelayCarrollton High School
Long JumpJoseph AlexanderMill Creek High School12
Triple JumpNicolas CrosswhiteNew Manchester High School11
High JumpMalachi YehudahLangston Hughes High School11
Pole VaultBrendan VanderpoolWhitefield Academy12
Shot PutPhillips MooreWestminster Schools12
DiscusDJ ChesterEagles Landing Christian Academy12

Girls All-Metro Track & Field Team

100mSanaa FrederickDruid Hills High School11
200mRyan DavisHillgrove High School11
400mSydney HarrisBuford High School12
800mIsis Symone GrantSandy Creek High School12
1600mCaroline HoodPace Academy11
3200mCaroline HoodPace Academy11
100m HurdlesOlivia PowellWoodward Academy12
300m HurdlesJasmine RobinsonNorth Cobb High School9
4x100m RelayWoodward Academy
4X200m RelayBrookwood High School
4x400m RelayWoodward Academy
4x800m RelayMarietta High School
Long JumpGrace SmithWestminster Schools12
Triple JumpAlisa GordonAlexander High School11
High JumpDanah NembhardDacula High School11
Pole VaultMadison TownsendWestminster Schools10
Shot PutSkylar SoliDouglas County High School12
DiscusSkylar SoliDouglas County High School12

About the Atlanta Track Club

The Atlanta Track Club describes itself as follows:                                                

Atlanta Track Club is a nonprofit committed to creating an active and healthy Atlanta. Through running and walking, Atlanta Track Club motivates, inspires and engages the community to enjoy a healthier lifestyle.

With more than 30,000 members, Atlanta Track Club is the second-largest running organization in the United States. In addition to the AJC Peachtree Road Race (peachtreeroadrace.org) – the largest 10K running event in the world, the Publix Atlanta Marathon, PNC Atlanta 10 Miler and Invesco QQQ Thanksgiving Day Half Marathon, Atlanta Track Club directs more than 30 events per year.

Through the support of its members and volunteers, Atlanta Track Club also maintains a number of community initiatives including organizing and promoting the Kilometer Kids youth running program to metro Atlanta youth, honoring high school cross country and track and field athletes through Atlanta Track Club’s All-Metro Banquets and supporting the Grady Bicycle EMT program. For more information on Atlanta Track Club, visit atlantatrackclub.org.

