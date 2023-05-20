Dozens of companies to participate in Kennesaw Job Fair

If you’re looking for a job, or exploring a career change, there’s an event that gives you an opportunity to talk to representatives from dozens of companies across a wide variety of industries.

The City of Kennesaw, along with the Kennesaw Business Association, will host a job fair on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at the Ben Robertson Community Center from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m.

According to the public information release for the event, participating industries include administration, education, trade, government, medical and retail.

Participating local businesses include:

AC Sweepers and Maintenance

Appleseeds Behavioral Center

Artivion, Inc.

Avient Corporation

Beaumont Products

Bobcat of ATL

Cherokee County Public Works

City of Acworth

City of Kennesaw

City of Marietta

Cobb County DOT

Cobb County Schools

Comforting Arms

Compleat Stair Company

Consolidated Engineering Company (CEC)

Crane Nuclear

Dirty Dogs Car Wash

Engineered Specialty Products

FedEx Ground

GA Dept of Admin Services

Ga Dept of Community Supervision

GA Dept of Human Services

GA Dept of Revenue

Georgia National Guard

Goldberg’s Group

Goodwill of North Georgia

Greater Wealth Works-Women’s Business Center

Greystar-Avana Kennesaw

Iron Age Office

J.M. Huber

Jim Ellis Volkswagen of Kennesaw

Keller Williams

Kennesaw State University

Let’s Talk Business Consulting, Strategy, & Coaching Group

Puddles & Pups

Rain for Rent

Skin Cancer Specialists

Sparkles

Summer Street Productions

Team Georgia Careers

Thorstrength Fitness

Transdev

United Rentals

WellStar

Window World of Atlanta

Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home

Win-Tech, Inc.

Yamaha

About the City of Kennesaw

The City of Kennesaw was incorporated in 1887. With a population of 33,036 according to the recent decennial census, Kennesaw is the fourth-largest city in Cobb County, behind Mableton, Marietta and Smyrna.







Population Population Estimates, July 1 2022, (V2022) NA Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021) 33,049 Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2022) NA Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2021) 33,001 Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2022, (V2022) NA Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2021, (V2021) 0.1% Population, Census, April 1, 2020 33,036 Population, Census, April 1, 2010 29,783 Age and Sex Persons under 5 years, percent 6.0% Persons under 18 years, percent 22.3% Persons 65 years and over, percent 11.8% Female persons, percent 52.3% Race and Hispanic Origin White alone, percent 64.0% Black or African American alone, percent(a) 20.5% American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a) 0.0% Asian alone, percent(a) 5.7% Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a) 0.0% Two or More Races, percent 6.7% Hispanic or Latino, percent(b) 14.9% White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent 55.7% Population Characteristics Veterans, 2017-2021 2,071 Foreign born persons, percent, 2017-2021 14.9% Housing Housing units, July 1, 2021, (V2021) X Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2017-2021 68.8% Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2017-2021 $225,500 Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2017-2021 $1,600 Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2017-2021 $434 Median gross rent, 2017-2021 $1,470 Building permits, 2021 X Families & Living Arrangements Households, 2017-2021 12,799 Persons per household, 2017-2021 2.57 Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2017-2021 82.9% Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2017-2021 21.8% Computer and Internet Use Households with a computer, percent, 2017-2021 97.1% Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2017-2021 95.8% Education High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2017-2021 93.5% Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2017-2021 44.7% Health With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2017-2021 5.9% Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent 14.2% Economy In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2017-2021 70.6% In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2017-2021 67.4% Total accommodation and food services sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c) 188,701 Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c) 142,150 Total transportation and warehousing receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c) 99,548 Total retail sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c) 1,186,810 Total retail sales per capita, 2017(c) $34,676 Transportation Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2017-2021 31.5 Income & Poverty Median household income (in 2021 dollars), 2017-2021 $73,977 Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2021 dollars), 2017-2021 $37,608 Persons in poverty, percent 13.5%

Businesses Total employer establishments, 2020 X Total employment, 2020 X Total annual payroll, 2020 ($1,000) X Total employment, percent change, 2019-2020 X Total nonemployer establishments, 2019 X All employer firms, Reference year 2017 1,282 Men-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 665 Women-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 296 Minority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 S Nonminority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 757 Veteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 54 Nonveteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017 972

Geography Population per square mile, 2020 3,400.2 Population per square mile, 2010 3,155.1 Land area in square miles, 2020 9.72 Land area in square miles, 2010 9.44 FIPS Code 1343192