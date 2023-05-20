Hot Topics

Dozens of companies to participate in Kennesaw Job Fair

TOPICS:
Brick Kennesaw government building with four tall wooden columnsKennesaw government complex (photo by Larry Felton Johnson)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson May 20, 2023

If you’re looking for a job, or exploring a career change, there’s an event that gives you an opportunity to talk to representatives from dozens of companies across a wide variety of industries. 

The City of Kennesaw, along with the Kennesaw Business Association, will host a job fair on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at the Ben Robertson Community Center from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m.

According to the public information release for the event, participating industries include administration, education, trade, government, medical and retail.

Participating local businesses include:

Advertisement
  • AC Sweepers and Maintenance
  • Appleseeds Behavioral Center
  • Artivion, Inc.
  • Avient Corporation
  • Beaumont Products
  • Bobcat of ATL
  • Cherokee County Public Works
  • City of Acworth
  • City of Kennesaw
  • City of Marietta
  • Cobb County DOT
  • Cobb County Schools
  • Comforting Arms
  • Compleat Stair Company
  • Consolidated Engineering Company (CEC)
  • Crane Nuclear
  • Dirty Dogs Car Wash
  • Engineered Specialty Products
  • FedEx Ground
  • GA Dept of Admin Services
  • Ga Dept of Community Supervision
  • GA Dept of Human Services
  • GA Dept of Revenue
  • Georgia National Guard
  • Goldberg’s Group
  • Goodwill of North Georgia
  • Greater Wealth Works-Women’s Business Center
  • Greystar-Avana Kennesaw
  • Iron Age Office
  • J.M. Huber
  • Jim Ellis Volkswagen of Kennesaw
  • Keller Williams
  • Kennesaw State University
  • Let’s Talk Business Consulting, Strategy, & Coaching Group
  • Puddles & Pups
  • Rain for Rent
  • Skin Cancer Specialists
  • Sparkles
  • Summer Street Productions
  • Team Georgia Careers
  • Thorstrength Fitness
  • Transdev
  • United Rentals
  • WellStar
  • Window World of Atlanta
  • Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home
  • Win-Tech, Inc.
  • Yamaha

About the City of Kennesaw

The City of Kennesaw was incorporated in 1887. With a population of 33,036 according to the recent decennial census, Kennesaw is the fourth-largest city in Cobb County, behind Mableton, Marietta and Smyrna.



Population Estimates, July 1 2022, (V2022)NA
Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021)33,049
Population
Population Estimates, July 1 2022, (V2022)NA
Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021)33,049
Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2022)NA
Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2021)33,001
Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2022, (V2022)NA
Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2021, (V2021)0.1%
Population, Census, April 1, 202033,036
Population, Census, April 1, 201029,783
Age and Sex
Persons under 5 years, percent6.0%
Persons under 18 years, percent22.3%
Persons 65 years and over, percent11.8%
Female persons, percent52.3%
Race and Hispanic Origin
White alone, percent64.0%
Black or African American alone, percent(a)20.5%
American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)0.0%
Asian alone, percent(a)5.7%
Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)0.0%
Two or More Races, percent6.7%
Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)14.9%
White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent55.7%
Population Characteristics
Veterans, 2017-20212,071
Foreign born persons, percent, 2017-202114.9%
Housing
Housing units, July 1, 2021, (V2021)X
Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2017-202168.8%
Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2017-2021$225,500
Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2017-2021$1,600
Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2017-2021$434
Median gross rent, 2017-2021$1,470
Building permits, 2021X
Families & Living Arrangements
Households, 2017-202112,799
Persons per household, 2017-20212.57
Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2017-202182.9%
Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2017-202121.8%
Computer and Internet Use
Households with a computer, percent, 2017-202197.1%
Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2017-202195.8%
Education
High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2017-202193.5%
Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2017-202144.7%
Health
With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2017-20215.9%
Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent14.2%
Economy
In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2017-202170.6%
In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2017-202167.4%
Total accommodation and food services sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)188,701
Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)142,150
Total transportation and warehousing receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)99,548
Total retail sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)1,186,810
Total retail sales per capita, 2017(c)$34,676
Transportation
Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2017-202131.5
Income & Poverty
Median household income (in 2021 dollars), 2017-2021$73,977
Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2021 dollars), 2017-2021$37,608
Persons in poverty, percent13.5%
Businesses
Total employer establishments, 2020X
Total employment, 2020X
Total annual payroll, 2020 ($1,000)X
Total employment, percent change, 2019-2020X
Total nonemployer establishments, 2019X
All employer firms, Reference year 20171,282
Men-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017665
Women-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017296
Minority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017S
Nonminority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017757
Veteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 201754
Nonveteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017972
Geography
Population per square mile, 20203,400.2
Population per square mile, 20103,155.1
Land area in square miles, 20209.72
Land area in square miles, 20109.44
FIPS Code1343192
Advertisement

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles