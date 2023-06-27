Next Mableton City Council meeting this Thursday, June 29, 2023

The fourth transitional meeting of the Mableton City Council will take place this Thursday, June 29, at 6 p.m.

Mayor Michael Owens distributed the following notice:

CITY OF MABLETON



STATE OF GEORGIA

COBB COUNTY



PUBLIC NOTICE



Special Called

Transitional City Council Meeting



There will be a Special Called Meeting of the City of Mableton, Georgia, Mayor

and Council for the purpose of discussing and/or acting upon municipal

transitional and incorporative matters which include the first and second read

of ordinances, council training and executive session discussions.

The meeting

will take place on June 29, 2023 at 6:30PM at Riverside EpiCenter, 135

Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168.

The meeting will be open to the public.