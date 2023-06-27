Hot Topics

Next Mableton City Council meeting this Thursday, June 29, 2023

Mableton District 1 Councilman Ron Davis, Mableton District 2 Councilwoman Dami Oladapo, Mableton District 3 Councilwoman Keisha Jeffcoat, Mayor Michael Owens, Mableton District 4 Councilwoman Patricia Auch, Mableton District 5 Councilman T.J. Ferguson, Mableton District 6 Councilwoman Debora Herndon all seated in a row at a tableL-R Mableton District 1 Councilman Ron Davis, Mableton District 2 Councilwoman Dami Oladapo, Mableton District 3 Councilwoman Keisha Jeffcoat, Mayor Michael Owens, Mableton District 4 Councilwoman Patricia Auch, Mableton District 5 Councilman T.J. Ferguson, Mableton District 6 Councilwoman Debora Herndon (Photo by Larry Felton Johnson/Cobb County Courier)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson June 27, 2023

The fourth transitional meeting of the Mableton City Council will take place this Thursday, June 29, at 6 p.m.

Mayor Michael Owens distributed the following notice:

CITY OF MABLETON


STATE OF GEORGIA

COBB COUNTY


PUBLIC NOTICE


Special Called
Transitional City Council Meeting


There will be a Special Called Meeting of the City of Mableton, Georgia, Mayor
and Council for the purpose of discussing and/or acting upon municipal
transitional and incorporative matters which include the first and second read
of ordinances, council training and executive session discussions.

The meeting
will take place on June 29, 2023 at 6:30PM at Riverside EpiCenter, 135
Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168.
The meeting will be open to the public.

To read the agenda and supporting documents follow this link. Thanks to Councilwoman Patricia Auch
