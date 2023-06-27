Next Mableton City Council meeting this Thursday, June 29, 2023

The fourth transitional meeting of the Mableton City Council will take place this Thursday, June 29, at 6 p.m.
Mayor Michael Owens distributed the following notice:
CITY OF MABLETON
STATE OF GEORGIA
COBB COUNTY
PUBLIC NOTICE
Special Called
Transitional City Council Meeting
There will be a Special Called Meeting of the City of Mableton, Georgia, Mayor
and Council for the purpose of discussing and/or acting upon municipal
transitional and incorporative matters which include the first and second read
of ordinances, council training and executive session discussions.
The meeting
will take place on June 29, 2023 at 6:30PM at Riverside EpiCenter, 135
Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168.
The meeting will be open to the public.