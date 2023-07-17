Georgia gasoline prices creep upward again over the past week

According to the weekly report from AAA, gasoline prices in Georgia have slightly increased compared to a week ago, with drivers now paying an average of $3.27 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline.

This price is 1 cent higher than last week, 2 cents lower than last month, and 79 cents lower than the same time last year. It now costs an average of $49.05 to fill a 15-gallon tank, which is nearly $12.00 less than last year.

“Georgia pump prices have crept higher since the 4th of July holiday,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “The main culprit is a higher price for oil, which moved from the upper $60s per barrel recently to the mid-$70s.”

Gasoline prices in Cobb County

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $3.296, roughly two cents more than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

“Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 3 cents to $3.56 (subject to change overnight).

“According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand decreased significantly from 9.6 to 8.76 million barrels a day last week.

“Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks stayed flat at 219.5 million barrels.

“Although lower gas demand typically pushes pump prices lower, rising oil prices have lifted them. If oil prices continue to rise, pump prices will likely follow suit.”

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

“All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”