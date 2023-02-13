Georgia gasoline prices fall nine cents over past week

Gasoline prices continue to drop in Georgia, according to this week’s report from AAA.

Georgia drivers are currently paying an average of $3.25 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, which is 9 cents cheaper than a week ago, 28 cents more than a month ago, and 8 cents less than this time last year. Filling a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline now costs $48.75, meaning drivers are saving at least $1 compared to the same time last year.

“Georgians may have a little more in their wallets as Valentine’s Day approaches,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “If gas demand and crude oil costs remain low, drivers will likely see pump prices dip this week.”

Cobb County gasoline prices

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $3.295, roughly five cents more than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com .

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has decreased by 6 cents to $3.41. According to data from the Energy Information Administration, gas demand dipped slightly from 8.49 million to 8.43 million barrels a day last week. The current gas demand rate is approximately 700,000 barrels a day lower than the rate during the first week of February 2022, helping to explain why gas prices are declining. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks increased significantly by 5 million barrels to 239.6 million barrels. If gas demand remains low amid growing total domestic stocks, pump prices may drop further.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com . Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”