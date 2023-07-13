What are the richest and poorest parts of Cobb County? Here’s an interactive map to show you

[This in one of our series “Cobb by the Numbers” which uses data from the census and various other sources to paint a picture of our large and changing county]

The Courier has used census data from the American Community Survey (see the bottom of this article for a detailed description of the ACS) and a programming language designed for processing data called R, to put together an interactive map that gives an overview of the family income levels in various parts of Cobb County.

We use median family income to determine the wealth of each census tract within Cobb County.

“Median” values indicate that half the families are above that number, and half below.

Median values give a better picture of the characteristics of a community than simple averages, which are easy to skew if you have one or two extremely wealthy families in a tract, making it seem as though the neighborhood is wealthier than it really is.

We also use census tracts rather than the better-known zip codes for two reasons: zip codes are too large to give an accurate picture of an area’s characteristics, and they often overlap county lines.

You can zoom in and out on the map, click on individual census tracts, and even find your street on the map.

Some things are not surprising. The part of Vinings adjacent to Buckhead, and the tract in East Cobb near Roswell are the tracts with the highest incomes, hovering on both sides of $250,000. This is mostly consistent with a map of median home values we published earlier.

By far the lowest median family income is the Franklin Gateway area between Cobb Parkway and I-75, with a median family income of $29,583.

Most other parts of the county have a pretty wide range, and the larger incorporated cities (Mableton, Marietta, Smyrna) have both high and low income census tracts.

Sorted Tables

Here are two tables, one sorted in descending order by the family incomes, the second by census tract number. These tables should make it easier to find and compare nearby census tracts. The NA are tracts with not enough residential to gather statistics (i.e. industrial areas, Dobbins AFB).

Census Tract sorted by Median Family Income Median Family Income 313.18 NA 312.21 NA 306.04 NA 303.55 NA 302.75 NA 312.12 250001 303.7 241019 303.66 212375 303.51 210723 303.67 202019 302.64 198090 303.37 197965 303.69 184856 303.4 179265 303.42 177563 303.26 177552 303.35 177551 303.31 177386 305.1 177074 303.65 176630 312.09 174500 303.43 173917 302.36 173689 303.6 171652 302.65 168333 303.57 164750 313.15 164722 302.56 164412 303.52 163005 306.02 161884 302.67 158451 303.59 156968 312.13 156172 303.54 154135 305.09 153403 303.68 152819 309.07 150528 312.15 149704 305.07 148265 302.52 146520 313.16 146375 302.5 145192 303.41 144821 311.22 144146 304.09 143289 315.17 142479 302.61 142169 302.44 140784 303.22 140198 302.62 137566 302.76 137478 311.12 136750 303.53 135833 303.29 135667 302.77 135417 312.07 135194 302.68 135093 303.34 134583 302.73 133250 311.11 130363 302.53 130074 301.07 128750 302.51 128292 302.71 127847 312.2 126143 311.18 126029 302.69 125682 313.14 123125 303.27 122222 303.32 121875 303.5 121071 302.41 120598 313.25 120541 304.08 119514 303.24 118563 302.35 118375 303.19 118008 303.62 117679 303.58 117145 311.2 115885 303.63 115863 311.17 115638 302.33 115233 312.18 113807 303.48 113278 302.45 112833 303.56 111172 302.4 110288 302.57 108152 303.45 108125 305.11 107622 302.66 106875 303.47 106293 314.1 105527 309.06 103809 306.03 103646 302.42 102891 315.14 101619 303.64 101167 302.63 100872 313.23 100729 315.15 100625 302.55 100350 301.08 99911 303.61 99773 305.08 99643 314.14 99589 312.17 99542 302.2 97396 301.11 97344 302.58 97136 304.1 95556 302.48 95385 312.14 94203 311.15 93750 309.09 93289 315.11 91971 302.7 91862 310.05 91083 302.49 89890 303.46 89167 302.74 88828 309.12 88603 313.06 87461 315.13 86929 304.07 86875 302.72 86719 312.16 85313 302.59 85294 305.06 85083 315.16 84091 301.1 83839 313.24 82917 312.19 82917 302.6 82470 302.78 81970 315.06 81545 302.43 81381 311.1 81369 314.16 79327 315.07 79313 301.09 79013 315.12 78047 301.04 78036 301.13 76563 302.47 75429 314.15 73750 311.14 73750 311.21 72910 315.1 72460 311.13 71250 314.17 71004 308 70750 315.18 70714 309.08 70586 313.22 69756 301.12 68125 314.12 67852 303.49 66432 302.54 65938 314.09 65511 314.11 65375 309.1 64519 313.17 63471 311.16 62875 313.08 62500 311.01 61910 307 61360 304.13 61161 304.12 60625 302.46 59865 311.19 59545 310.06 57879 305.05 53504 309.11 52775 303.44 50696 310.01 50365 313.2 50066 304.05 49167 310.07 48643 314.13 46964 313.21 45819 310.04 44694 304.11 44421 313.19 44390 304.14 29583

Sorted by Census Tract Number Median Family Income 301.04 78036 301.07 128750 301.08 99911 301.09 79013 301.1 83839 301.11 97344 301.12 68125 301.13 76563 302.2 97396 302.33 115233 302.35 118375 302.36 173689 302.4 110288 302.41 120598 302.42 102891 302.43 81381 302.44 140784 302.45 112833 302.46 59865 302.47 75429 302.48 95385 302.49 89890 302.5 145192 302.51 128292 302.52 146520 302.53 130074 302.54 65938 302.55 100350 302.56 164412 302.57 108152 302.58 97136 302.59 85294 302.6 82470 302.61 142169 302.62 137566 302.63 100872 302.64 198090 302.65 168333 302.66 106875 302.67 158451 302.68 135093 302.69 125682 302.7 91862 302.71 127847 302.72 86719 302.73 133250 302.74 88828 302.75 NA 302.76 137478 302.77 135417 302.78 81970 303.19 118008 303.22 140198 303.24 118563 303.26 177552 303.27 122222 303.29 135667 303.31 177386 303.32 121875 303.34 134583 303.35 177551 303.37 197965 303.4 179265 303.41 144821 303.42 177563 303.43 173917 303.44 50696 303.45 108125 303.46 89167 303.47 106293 303.48 113278 303.49 66432 303.5 121071 303.51 210723 303.52 163005 303.53 135833 303.54 154135 303.55 NA 303.56 111172 303.57 164750 303.58 117145 303.59 156968 303.6 171652 303.61 99773 303.62 117679 303.63 115863 303.64 101167 303.65 176630 303.66 212375 303.67 202019 303.68 152819 303.69 184856 303.7 241019 304.05 49167 304.07 86875 304.08 119514 304.09 143289 304.1 95556 304.11 44421 304.12 60625 304.13 61161 304.14 29583 305.05 53504 305.06 85083 305.07 148265 305.08 99643 305.09 153403 305.1 177074 305.11 107622 306.02 161884 306.03 103646 306.04 NA 307 61360 308 70750 309.06 103809 309.07 150528 309.08 70586 309.09 93289 309.1 64519 309.11 52775 309.12 88603 310.01 50365 310.04 44694 310.05 91083 310.06 57879 310.07 48643 311.01 61910 311.1 81369 311.11 130363 311.12 136750 311.13 71250 311.14 73750 311.15 93750 311.16 62875 311.17 115638 311.18 126029 311.19 59545 311.2 115885 311.21 72910 311.22 144146 312.07 135194 312.09 174500 312.12 250001 312.13 156172 312.14 94203 312.15 149704 312.16 85313 312.17 99542 312.18 113807 312.19 82917 312.2 126143 312.21 NA 313.06 87461 313.08 62500 313.14 123125 313.15 164722 313.16 146375 313.17 63471 313.18 NA 313.19 44390 313.2 50066 313.21 45819 313.22 69756 313.23 100729 313.24 82917 313.25 120541 314.09 65511 314.1 105527 314.11 65375 314.12 67852 314.13 46964 314.14 99589 314.15 73750 314.16 79327 314.17 71004 315.06 81545 315.07 79313 315.1 72460 315.11 91971 315.12 78047 315.13 86929 315.14 101619 315.15 100625 315.16 84091 315.17 142479 315.18 70714

What is the American Community Survey?

The American Community Survey is both more frequent and more comprehensive than the decennial census (the better known census that’s conducted every 10 years). Here’s a description of the ACS from the U.S. Census website. The ACS is:

Conducted every month, every year

Sent to a sample of addresses (about 3.5 million) in the 50 states, District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico

Asks about topics not on the 2020 Census, such as education, employment, internet access, and transportation

Provides current information to communities every year. It also provides local and national leaders with the information they need for programs, economic development, emergency management, and understanding local issues and conditions.

The decennial census, on the other hand, is:

Conducted every ten years

Counts every person living in the 50 states, District of Columbia, and the five U.S. territories

Asks a shorter set of questions, such as age, sex, race, Hispanic origin, and owner/renter status

Provides an official count of the population, which determines congressional representation. Also provides critical data that lawmakers and many others use to provide daily services, products, and support for communities.

There are two limitations to be aware of before diving into the numbers. One is that the ACS is a survey, meaning that the subjects in the survey report their best estimate of the value of their home.

The second is that there is always a time lag with ACS numbers. These figures are for a five-year period ending in 2021.

But that said, the survey is useful since it focuses on a smaller unit than zip codes, and is very good for comparing numbers within the county, whether cost, or non-currency things like population density and housing units.