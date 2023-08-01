ArtsBridge Foundation to Host Overture Gala, Raising Funds for Arts Education in Georgia Schools

The ArtsBridge Foundation is preparing for its annual Overture Gala, scheduled for August 5th, 2023. The event’s purpose is to raise funds for arts education programs and financial aid for K-12 students across Georgia.

This year’s theme is “A Night at the Cabaret,” and the gala promises an evening of entertainment and philanthropy.

Charlie and Erin Chesnutt are chairpersons for the event, with Allen Devlin of Atlanta News First as the master of ceremonies.

Charlie Chesnutt is a senior vice president and treasurer/special advisor to the CFO with Atlanta-based Genuine Parts Company while Erin Chesnut is a marketing and communications executive who writes for Alabama-based TPI Publications/Tallapoosa Publishers Inc.

Devlin is weekday anchor for ANF’s afternoon and evening broadcasts.

The Gala will kick off with a cocktail hour, followed by a three-course meal prepared by Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre’s Executive Chef Nick Alvarez. Highlights of the menu include a baby romaine salad, grilled New York steak, Chilean sea bass, and peach ricotta cheesecake for dessert.

Entertainment will feature winners of the 2023 Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards, known as “The Georgia Dozen.” The talented performers will entertain the audience with theater-in-the-round-style performances.

In addition, the Gala will hold a live auction, offering exclusive packages for guests to bid on. The funds raised will support the foundation’s Title I Adopt-A-School Financial Aid Subsidy Program, which assists with admission and bus transportation for deserving children throughout Georgia.

ArtsBridge Foundation has made a significant impact since its inception in 2007, serving nearly 425,000 students and educators from Georgia and neighboring states. The organization aims to engage, motivate, inspire, and nurture the next generation of artists and arts supporters.

Sponsorship opportunities are available at various levels, including Supporting Cast Member ($1,000), Spotlight Sponsor ($3,500), Showstopper ($5,000), Headliner ($10,000), and Premier ($25,000). Individual tickets are also available for $350.

To support ArtsBridge Foundation, purchase Gala tickets, and learn more about the Overture Gala, visit https://bit.ly/ArtsBridge2023OvertureGala or contact Jennifer D. Dobbs at 770-916-2803. The Gala aims to raise a total of $150,000 to advance arts education in Georgia’s schools.