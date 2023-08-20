Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre to hold open house on 16th anniversary

The Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, the home of the Atlanta Opera and the Atlanta Ballet, will host a Sweet 16 Community Day & Open House Celebration on Sunday, Aug. 27 from 12 to 5 p.m.

This event celebrating its 16th anniversary is free and open to the public, and you can pre-register and get more information at cobbenergycentre.com/sweet16.

The announcement of the event, posted on the Cobb County website, describes the day’s festivities as follows:

“It’s sure to be an exciting afternoon.

“Those who pre-register can enter to win select prizes throughout the day (check-in required). Patrons new and old will be introduced and reintroduced to the magic that happens within the state-of-the-art Centre year-round, including free performances by resident companies Atlanta Ballet and The Atlanta Opera and the Centre’s arts education arm, ArtsBridge Foundation.

“The event also will include appearances by Blooper, the Heavy Hitters and Harry the Hawk; Anchor Lana Harris and Meteorologist Rodney Harris from Atlanta News First; Star 94 DJ Skye Smith, music, food trucks, children’s activities (face painting, balloon artist, magician and crafts), building tours, free classes and much more.

“Prize drawings throughout the afternoon will include a Golden Ticket package with tickets to The Atlanta Opera, Atlanta Ballet and select other concerts and comedians at the Centre; Braves tickets, Johny Mayer tickets, a 50-inch TV, an Igloo IMX24 cooler, stays at multiple area hotels and more!

“Don’t forget to visit the Kessel D. Stelling Ballroom for cooking demonstrations by the Centre’s culinary team and a showcase of the versatile meeting and event space featuring several event industry partners.”

“We’re excited to open our home to the community as a thank you for their ongoing support. Our resident companies, Atlanta Ballet and The Atlanta Opera, ArtsBridge Foundation and sponsors will all have a part in this day to celebrate 16 years of amazing performances at the Centre,” said Vickie Hubbard, Managing Director of Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. “We welcome everyone to join us for an exciting day of fun, free activities, special guest appearances and savings on upcoming performances.”

Event sponsors include AAA Parking, Clear Channel Outdoor, Cobb EMC, Gas South, KIA, Marietta Daily Journal, RPM XPO and Ticketmaster.

About Cobb Energy Centre

Promotional materials describe the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre as follows:

Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre is located at 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway in northwest Atlanta, inside the Perimeter. Cobb Energy Centre is a premier venue for opera, concerts, Broadway shows, ballet, educational shows, family shows and corporate meetings and events. The Centre hosts two resident companies, Atlanta Ballet and The Atlanta Opera. The facility includes the 2,750-seat John A. Williams Theatre, 10,000-square-foot Kessel D. Stelling Ballroom and full-service food and beverage capabilities. For more information about the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, visit cobbenergycentre.com and follow them on Facebook at facebook.com/CEPAC, on Twitter at @CobbEnergyPAC and on Instagram at instagram.com/cobbenergypac/.