Cobb County weather forecast for Sunday, August 27, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Sunday, August 27, 2023, with a high near 96 degrees.

The National Weather Service has also issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to heat index values that exceed 105 degrees, which will bring dangerous heat to most of north and central Georgia this afternoon.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 105. North wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tonight

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 5 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday Night

Showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 9 p.m and 3 a.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 a.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 69. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Tuesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 p.m. High near 84. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Tuesday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 9 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9 p.m. Low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Wednesday

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Wednesday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely before 3 a.m, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Thursday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Friday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 86.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with July 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Max Temp Min Temp Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2023-07-01 96 73 84.5 4.4 0 2023-07-02 93 73 83 2.8 0.61 2023-07-03 89 72 80.5 0.2 0.01 2023-07-04 92 73 82.5 2.1 0 2023-07-05 88 75 81.5 1 0 2023-07-06 93 73 83 2.4 0 2023-07-07 92 74 83 2.4 T 2023-07-08 92 72 82 1.3 0 2023-07-09 91 71 81 0.2 0.19 2023-07-10 87 70 78.5 -2.3 0.73 2023-07-11 90 71 80.5 -0.4 0 2023-07-12 92 74 83 2 T 2023-07-13 92 74 83 2 0 2023-07-14 93 75 84 3 0 2023-07-15 93 77 85 3.9 0 2023-07-16 94 73 83.5 2.4 0 2023-07-17 91 71 81 -0.1 0 2023-07-18 93 73 83 1.8 T 2023-07-19 94 76 85 3.8 T 2023-07-20 96 74 85 3.8 T 2023-07-21 94 72 83 1.8 0.13 2023-07-22 87 71 79 -2.2 0.05 2023-07-23 92 72 82 0.8 0 2023-07-24 93 72 82.5 1.2 0 2023-07-25 95 71 83 1.7 T 2023-07-26 96 76 86 4.8 0 2023-07-27 97 75 86 4.8 0 2023-07-28 94 77 85.5 4.3 0.01 2023-07-29 98 77 87.5 6.3 0 2023-07-30 94 75 84.5 3.3 0 2023-07-31 97 74 85.5 4.3 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, August 27, allowing a comparison to current weather. Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 88 100 in 1943 63 in 1944 Min Temperature M 70 76 in 1903 57 in 1879 Avg Temperature M 79.1 85.5 in 1924 60.5 in 1944 Precipitation M 0.14 1.49 in 1898 0.00 in 2018 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2022 0.0 in 2022 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2022 0 in 2022 HDD (base 65) M 0 4 in 1944 0 in 2022 CDD (base 65) M 14 21 in 1924 0 in 1944 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 92.5 89.2 97.2 in 2007 81.3 in 1879 Avg Min Temperature 73.1 71.5 75.6 in 2007 66.1 in 1976 Avg Temperature 82.8 80.4 86.4 in 2007 74.3 in 1967 Total Precipitation 3.86 3.77 9.82 in 1901 0.02 in 1925 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 Total HDD (base 65) 0 0 4 in 1944 0 in 2023 Total CDD (base 65) 468 415 585 in 2007 259 in 1967 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 77.0 74.9 77.8 in 2012 69.0 in 1895 Avg Min Temperature 58.4 55.6 58.4 in 2017 49.7 in 1940 Avg Temperature 67.7 65.2 68.0 in 2012 60.0 in 1940 Total Precipitation 30.90 34.25 52.72 in 1920 18.61 in 2007 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.0 T in 2001 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – T in 1942 0 in 2023 Total HDD (since July 1) 0 0 4 in 1944 0 in 2023 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 1701 1593 1898 in 2010 1001 in 1961

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-08-26

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-08-26

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-08-26

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-08-26

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-08-26

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

Climate and climate change coverage in the Cobb County Courier

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”