Man receives 20-year sentence for meth-fueled attack on Acworth police officer

A man who under the influence of methamphetamine attacked an Acworth police officer, knocking out one of her front teeth, has been convicted in Cobb Superior Court and received a 20-year sentence. He also seriously injured another woman prior to the attack on the officer.

In a bizarre incident that took place on December 17, 2022, police were called when it was reported that a naked man was attacking people at the Deerfield Lodge on Lake Acworth Drive.

When Officer Taneisha Palarche with Acworth Police Department responded, she was attacked, had one of her teeth knocked out, had her eyes gouged and was strangled.

Bystanders then help the officers who arrived subdue the suspect.

According to the public information release from the office of Cobb District Attorney Flynn Broady, Jr, investigators determined that prior to the officer arriving, the defendant broke into a room, attacked a woman, resulting in serious injuries to her, and attacked a male who was also in the room.

Superior court records indicate that the woman received a disfiguring injury to her skull and a debilitating injury to her hand.

The naked male, later identified as Kelly Holcomb, was charged with one count of aggravated battery on a peace officer, one count of aggravated assault on a peace officer, two counts of aggravated battery, one count of aggravated assault, two counts of obstruction of an officer, one count of burglary in the first degree and one count of misdemeanor battery.

During the trial Holcomb admitted that he had smoked methamphetamine before his rampage.

The sentence was handed down by Cobb County Superior Court Judge Jason Marbutt.

During sentencing Marbutt told the defendant, “Your bad decisions have led us here.”

Fifteen years of the 20-year sentence are to be served in prison. In addition, Holcomb is to have no contact with the victims.

After the sentencing, Cobb Assistant District Attorney Nolan Slifko said, “I’m thankful for the bystanders that helped Officer Palarche and the other victims in this case. This case shows the dangers of drug use and the harmful consequences it has not just for the user but the individuals surrounding them.”



Marietta attorney Reid Thompson represented Holcomb.

