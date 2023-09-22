North Georgia State Fair underway, county urges fair-goers to use County Services Parkway

by Larry Felton Johnson
The North Georgia State Fair is underway, and Cobb County has issued a traffic advisory.
The county advises fair-goers to use County Services Parkway to get to the fairgrounds, rather than Callaway Road. The fair is located in Jim Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road, Marietta, GA 30008. For a schedule of the hours the fair is open follow this link.
The advisory states the following:
“The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office has worked with fair officials to help alleviate some of the traffic issues that occurred last year.
“Traffic is being routed into the fairgrounds through County Services Parkway. Fairgoers are urged to use County Services and avoid attempting to get to the fair via Callaway Road.
“Callaway is a smaller road that serves a residential area.
“It was the scene of backups last year, but this year’s configuration should avoid the long lines IF folks use County Services Parkway to access parking areas.”
The fair will operate through October 1, and admission is $10, with patrons age 10 and under admitted free. Parking is $5. Admission can be paid with card or cash, but parking is cash only. For further information follow this link.
County video about the traffic plan
