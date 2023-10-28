Highland Rivers receives CARF accreditation through 2026

Highland Rivers Community Service Board, d.b.a. Highland Rivers Behavioral Health, announced that it has received a three-year accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) International. The three-year accreditation is the highest CARF confers.

CARF describes itself as follows:

“We are an independent, nonprofit organization focused on advancing the quality of services you use to meet your needs for the best possible outcomes.”

“CARF provides accreditation services worldwide at the request of health and human service providers.

“Whether you are seeking rehabilitation for a disability, treatment for addiction and substance abuse, home and community services, retirement living, or other health and human services, you can have confidence in your choice.

“Providers that meet our standards have demonstrated their commitment to being among the best available.

“This year’s survey was a particularly extensive process for us because it was the first time our operations in Cobb and Haralson counties were included as part of Highland Rivers,” said Melanie Dallas, CEO of Highland Rivers Behavioral Health.

“More than anything, our accreditation is the result of the dedication to excellence of the nearly 900 Highland Rivers staff members who work every day of the year to make a difference in the lives of individuals, families and our communities,” Dallas said.

A team of 16 CARF surveyors visited every Highland Rivers Behavioral Health facilities.

According to the notice of accreditation received from CARF, “This achievement is an indication of your organization’s dedication and commitment to improving the quality of the lives of the persons served. Services, personnel, and documentation clearly indicate an established pattern of conformance to standards.”

Highland Rivers Community Service Board has been accredited by CARF since 2003. The three-year accreditation is the highest level of accreditation CARF awards.

Cobb County Community Services Board and Haralson Behavioral Health Services, both integrated into Highland Rivers in 2022, had been accredited individually before the consolodation.