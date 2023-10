The Glover Park After Dark Series will get you in the Halloween spirit

Glover Park fountain on Marietta Square (Photo: Larry Felton Johnson/Cobb County Courier]

The inaugural season of the Glover Park After Dark Series continues next Wednesday, October 11 at 6 p.m., with readings guaranteed to get you into the spirit of Halloween.

According to the news release posted on the City of Marietta website, “the evening will be one for the BOOKS. Book’n It, Georgia Writers, & Department of English at Kennesaw State University will be on site, as well as other great organizations, sharing all things for lovers of books & budding authors.”

The webpage for the series describes what you can expect as follows:

Advertisement

“The Storyteller Series is a once weekly mini event every Wednesday in June and October featuring a family-friendly dramatic reading of a beloved children’s story or literary classic, then, directly after, a line-up of Open Mic writers/authors/poets showcasing their literary works! Take your lunch break, bring your summer camp programs, visit the park and enjoy the “Literary Lunch Break” edition in June. Then, experience “Glover Park After Dark” where the readings are themed for spooky season in October! The Storyteller Series is poised to be an exciting new edition to Marietta’s year long event line-up.

“*Note: While Open Mic submissions are required to be family friendly in language, they are not required to be in the content of the material. Please use your discretion when bringing families to this portion of the event.”

Here is the calendar for the remaining three weeks of the October series, reprinted from the City of Marietta website:

October 11th – Featured Reader – TBD

6PM to 6:30PM – Reading of… Stellaluna – Janell Cannon ; How to Catch a Monster – Adam Wallace & Andy Elekerton ; Excerpt of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow – Washington Irving

6:30PM to 8PM – Open Mic

October 18th – Featured Reader – TBD

6PM to 6:30PM – Reading of… The Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown – Charles Schulz ; The Raven – Edgar Allen Poe

6:30PM to 8PM – Open Mic

October 25th – Featured Reader – Krystine Torella (Owner/Broker/Realtor of Team Torella Realty)

6PM to 6:30PM – Reading of… Tailypo – Paul Galdone ; Excerpt from Dracula – Bram Stoker

6:30PM to 8PM – Open Mic

For more information – https://www.mariettaga.gov/1514/Storyteller-Series

About the City of Marietta

The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the second largest city in Cobb County by population, smaller only than the newly incorporated City of Mableton.

Here are a few quick facts from the Census Bureau

Marietta city, Georgia

Population, Census, April 1, 2020 60972 Population, Census, April 1, 2010 56579 Age and Sex Persons under 5 years, percent 6.7% Persons under 18 years, percent 21.8% Persons 65 years and over, percent 13.2% Female persons, percent 49.9% Race and Hispanic Origin White alone, percent 53.4% Black or African American alone, percent(a) 32.3% American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a) 0.6% Asian alone, percent(a) 1.9% Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a) 0.0% Two or More Races, percent 4.7% Hispanic or Latino, percent(b) 15.7% White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent 46.4% Population Characteristics Veterans, 2016-2020 2678 Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-2020 16.6% Housing Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-2020 44.0% Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020 $310,100 Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020 $1,856 Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020 $526 Median gross rent, 2016-2020 $1,145 Families & Living Arrangements Households, 2016-2020 24148 Persons per household, 2016-2020 2.39 Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-2020 77.9% Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-2020 23.7% Computer and Internet Use Households with a computer, percent, 2016-2020 95.1% Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-2020 86.6% Education High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020 88.6% Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020 44.0% Health With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-2020 6.3% Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent 20.2% Economy In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020 67.2% In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020 61.2% Total accommodation and food services sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c) 264544 Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2012 ($1,000)(c) 1584232 Total manufacturers shipments, 2012 ($1,000)(c) 1129407 Total retail sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c) 1976915 Total retail sales per capita, 2012(c) $33,875 Transportation Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-2020 28.5 Income & Poverty Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020 $59,594 Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020 $36,112 Persons in poverty, percent 14.1% Businesses All firms, 2012 10501 Men-owned firms, 2012 4934 Women-owned firms, 2012 4186 Minority-owned firms, 2012 4286 Nonminority-owned firms, 2012 5502 Veteran-owned firms, 2012 1015 Nonveteran-owned firms, 2012 8663 Geography Population per square mile, 2010 2451.4 Land area in square miles, 2010 23.08