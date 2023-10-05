The Glover Park After Dark Series will get you in the Halloween spirit

Glover Park fountain on Marietta Square (Photo: Larry Felton Johnson/Cobb County Courier]
The inaugural season of the Glover Park After Dark Series continues next Wednesday, October 11 at 6 p.m., with readings guaranteed to get you into the spirit of Halloween.
According to the news release posted on the City of Marietta website, “the evening will be one for the BOOKS. Book’n It, Georgia Writers, & Department of English at Kennesaw State University will be on site, as well as other great organizations, sharing all things for lovers of books & budding authors.”
The webpage for the series describes what you can expect as follows:
“The Storyteller Series is a once weekly mini event every Wednesday in June and October featuring a family-friendly dramatic reading of a beloved children’s story or literary classic, then, directly after, a line-up of Open Mic writers/authors/poets showcasing their literary works! Take your lunch break, bring your summer camp programs, visit the park and enjoy the “Literary Lunch Break” edition in June. Then, experience “Glover Park After Dark” where the readings are themed for spooky season in October! The Storyteller Series is poised to be an exciting new edition to Marietta’s year long event line-up.
“*Note: While Open Mic submissions are required to be family friendly in language, they are not required to be in the content of the material. Please use your discretion when bringing families to this portion of the event.”
Here is the calendar for the remaining three weeks of the October series, reprinted from the City of Marietta website:
October 11th – Featured Reader – TBD
6PM to 6:30PM – Reading of… Stellaluna – Janell Cannon ; How to Catch a Monster – Adam Wallace & Andy Elekerton ; Excerpt of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow – Washington Irving
6:30PM to 8PM – Open Mic
October 18th – Featured Reader – TBD
6PM to 6:30PM – Reading of… The Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown – Charles Schulz ; The Raven – Edgar Allen Poe
6:30PM to 8PM – Open Mic
October 25th – Featured Reader – Krystine Torella (Owner/Broker/Realtor of Team Torella Realty)
6PM to 6:30PM – Reading of… Tailypo – Paul Galdone ; Excerpt from Dracula – Bram Stoker
6:30PM to 8PM – Open Mic
For more information – https://www.mariettaga.gov/1514/Storyteller-Series
About the City of Marietta
The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the second largest city in Cobb County by population, smaller only than the newly incorporated City of Mableton.
Here are a few quick facts from the Census Bureau
