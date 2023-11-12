Hot Topics

Cobb County weather forecast for Sunday, November 12, 2023

TOPICS:
Cobb weather November 12: Photo of cloudy skies above a residential street

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling November 12, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Sunday, November 12, 2023, with a high near 57 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be partly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 42 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of rain before 9 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 57. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Advertisement

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 65. East wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.

Tuesday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 48.

Wednesday

Showers likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Wednesday Night

Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Friday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with October 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateMin TempMax TempAverageDeparture from NormPrecipitation
2023-10-01836674.54.20
2023-10-02846574.54.60
2023-10-03846574.54.90
2023-10-04846574.55.30
2023-10-05826372.53.70
2023-10-06796672.540.01
2023-10-07725362.5-5.60
2023-10-08694758-9.70
2023-10-09754761-6.30
2023-10-10835468.51.50
2023-10-117460670.40.7
2023-10-12695964-2.20.55
2023-10-13676063.5-2.30.14
2023-10-147660682.60.01
2023-10-15655158-7T
2023-10-16604653-11.70
2023-10-17684556.5-7.80
2023-10-18714759-4.90
2023-10-19725161.5-2T
2023-10-20765766.53.40.37
2023-10-217650630.30
2023-10-22795868.56.20
2023-10-2373536310
2023-10-247450620.40
2023-10-25765364.53.30
2023-10-267961709.20
2023-10-27796069.590
2023-10-28825970.510.40
2023-10-2983617212.30
2023-10-308553699.60
2023-10-31644554.5-4.50

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, November 12, allowing a comparison to current weather. Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM6580 in 198939 in 1968
Min TemperatureM4560 in 202021 in 1894
Avg TemperatureM55.067.5 in 200331.5 in 1894
PrecipitationM0.133.98 in 19350.00 in 2021
SnowfallM0.0T in 19680.0 in 2022
Snow DepthMT in 19680 in 2022
HDD (base 65)M1033 in 18940 in 2020
CDD (base 65)M03 in 20030 in 2022
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature69.667.075.3 in 202255.2 in 1991
Avg Min Temperature47.346.758.2 in 202231.5 in 1976
Avg Temperature58.556.866.8 in 202245.3 in 1991
Total Precipitation0.691.576.94 in 20150.00 in 2016
Total Snowfall0.00.01.0 in 19680.0 in 2023
Max Snow Depth0T in 19680 in 2023
Total HDD (base 65)77106234 in 199116 in 2022
Total CDD (base 65)8840 in 20220 in 2021
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature77.575.578.0 in 201667.0 in 1878
Avg Min Temperature58.856.359.0 in 201949.4 in 1878
Avg Temperature68.265.968.4 in 201958.2 in 1878
Total Precipitation36.0443.4563.61 in 19292.04 in 1878
Total Snowfall (since July 1)0.00.01.0 in 19680.0 in 2023
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)0T in 19680 in 2023
Total HDD (since July 1)145210520 in 197663 in 2016
Total CDD (since Jan 1)222120462643 in 201933 in 1878

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-11-11
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-11-11
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-11-11
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-11-11
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-11-11

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

Advertisement

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles