Cobb County weather forecast for Sunday, November 12, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Sunday, November 12, 2023, with a high near 57 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be partly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 42 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Sunday

A 20 percent chance of rain before 9 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 57. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 65. East wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.

Tuesday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 48.

Wednesday

Showers likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Wednesday Night

Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Friday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with October 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Min Temp Max Temp Average Departure from Norm Precipitation 2023-10-01 83 66 74.5 4.2 0 2023-10-02 84 65 74.5 4.6 0 2023-10-03 84 65 74.5 4.9 0 2023-10-04 84 65 74.5 5.3 0 2023-10-05 82 63 72.5 3.7 0 2023-10-06 79 66 72.5 4 0.01 2023-10-07 72 53 62.5 -5.6 0 2023-10-08 69 47 58 -9.7 0 2023-10-09 75 47 61 -6.3 0 2023-10-10 83 54 68.5 1.5 0 2023-10-11 74 60 67 0.4 0.7 2023-10-12 69 59 64 -2.2 0.55 2023-10-13 67 60 63.5 -2.3 0.14 2023-10-14 76 60 68 2.6 0.01 2023-10-15 65 51 58 -7 T 2023-10-16 60 46 53 -11.7 0 2023-10-17 68 45 56.5 -7.8 0 2023-10-18 71 47 59 -4.9 0 2023-10-19 72 51 61.5 -2 T 2023-10-20 76 57 66.5 3.4 0.37 2023-10-21 76 50 63 0.3 0 2023-10-22 79 58 68.5 6.2 0 2023-10-23 73 53 63 1 0 2023-10-24 74 50 62 0.4 0 2023-10-25 76 53 64.5 3.3 0 2023-10-26 79 61 70 9.2 0 2023-10-27 79 60 69.5 9 0 2023-10-28 82 59 70.5 10.4 0 2023-10-29 83 61 72 12.3 0 2023-10-30 85 53 69 9.6 0 2023-10-31 64 45 54.5 -4.5 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, November 12, allowing a comparison to current weather. Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 65 80 in 1989 39 in 1968 Min Temperature M 45 60 in 2020 21 in 1894 Avg Temperature M 55.0 67.5 in 2003 31.5 in 1894 Precipitation M 0.13 3.98 in 1935 0.00 in 2021 Snowfall M 0.0 T in 1968 0.0 in 2022 Snow Depth M – T in 1968 0 in 2022 HDD (base 65) M 10 33 in 1894 0 in 2020 CDD (base 65) M 0 3 in 2003 0 in 2022 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 69.6 67.0 75.3 in 2022 55.2 in 1991 Avg Min Temperature 47.3 46.7 58.2 in 2022 31.5 in 1976 Avg Temperature 58.5 56.8 66.8 in 2022 45.3 in 1991 Total Precipitation 0.69 1.57 6.94 in 2015 0.00 in 2016 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 1.0 in 1968 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth 0 – T in 1968 0 in 2023 Total HDD (base 65) 77 106 234 in 1991 16 in 2022 Total CDD (base 65) 8 8 40 in 2022 0 in 2021 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 77.5 75.5 78.0 in 2016 67.0 in 1878 Avg Min Temperature 58.8 56.3 59.0 in 2019 49.4 in 1878 Avg Temperature 68.2 65.9 68.4 in 2019 58.2 in 1878 Total Precipitation 36.04 43.45 63.61 in 1929 2.04 in 1878 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.0 1.0 in 1968 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – T in 1968 0 in 2023 Total HDD (since July 1) 145 210 520 in 1976 63 in 2016 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 2221 2046 2643 in 2019 33 in 1878

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-11-11

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-11-11

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-11-11

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-11-11

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-11-11

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”