Cobb County weather forecast for Thursday, November 2, 2023

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling November 2, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Thursday, November 2, 2023, with a high near 56 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to widespread freezing temperatures that can cause a Freeze Warning that will remain in effect for all of north and central Georgia until 10 a.m. Fire danger conditions are also expected this afternoon due to low relative humidity.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 56. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night

Patchy frost after 5 a.m. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 33. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday

Widespread frost, mainly between 7 a.m and 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 62. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 68.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 71.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 72.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with October 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateMin TempMax TempAverageDeparture from NormPrecipitation
2023-10-01836674.54.20
2023-10-02846574.54.60
2023-10-03846574.54.90
2023-10-04846574.55.30
2023-10-05826372.53.70
2023-10-06796672.540.01
2023-10-07725362.5-5.60
2023-10-08694758-9.70
2023-10-09754761-6.30
2023-10-10835468.51.50
2023-10-117460670.40.7
2023-10-12695964-2.20.55
2023-10-13676063.5-2.3Climate button goes here0.14
2023-10-147660682.60.01
2023-10-15655158-7T
2023-10-16604653-11.70
2023-10-17684556.5-7.80
2023-10-18714759-4.90
2023-10-19725161.5-2T
2023-10-20765766.53.40.37
2023-10-217650630.30
2023-10-22795868.56.20
2023-10-2373536310
2023-10-247450620.40
2023-10-25765364.53.30
2023-10-267961709.20
2023-10-27796069.590
2023-10-28825970.510.40
2023-10-2983617212.30
2023-10-308553699.60
2023-10-31644554.5-4.50

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, November 2, allowing a comparison to current weather. Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM6984 in 196147 in 1966
Min TemperatureM4867 in 200426 in 1954
Avg TemperatureM58.372.0 in 200437.5 in 1954
PrecipitationM0.122.62 in 20150.00 in 2022
SnowfallM0.0T in 19660.0 in 2022
Snow DepthM0 in 20220 in 2022
HDD (base 65)M827 in 19540 in 2022
CDD (base 65)M17 in 20040 in 2021
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature55.068.782.5 in 196148.5 in 1925
Avg Min Temperature34.048.466.0 in 192928.5 in 1954
Avg Temperature44.558.571.5 in 200441.3 in 1954
Total Precipitation0.000.253.48 in 20150.00 in 2023
Total Snowfall0.00.0T in 19660.0 in 2023
Max Snow DepthM0 in 20220 in 2022
Total HDD (base 65)201547 in 19540 in 2016
Total CDD (base 65)0214 in 19610 in 2023
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature77.875.878.3 in 201967.7 in 1878
Avg Min Temperature59.156.759.5 in 201950.3 in 1878
Avg Temperature68.466.368.9 in 201959.0 in 1878
Total Precipitation35.3542.1361.77 in 20201.99 in 1878
Total Snowfall (since July 1)0.00.0T in 20010.0 in 2023
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)0T in 19420 in 2023
Total HDD (since July 1)88118344 in 191720 in 2016
Total CDD (since Jan 1)221320402643 in 201933 in 1878

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-11-01
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-11-01
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-11-01
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-11-01
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-10-30

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

