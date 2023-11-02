Cobb County weather forecast for Thursday, November 2, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Thursday, November 2, 2023, with a high near 56 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to widespread freezing temperatures that can cause a Freeze Warning that will remain in effect for all of north and central Georgia until 10 a.m. Fire danger conditions are also expected this afternoon due to low relative humidity.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 56. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Advertisement

Thursday Night

Patchy frost after 5 a.m. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 33. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday

Widespread frost, mainly between 7 a.m and 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 62. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 68.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 71.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 72.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with October 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Min Temp Max Temp Average Departure from Norm Precipitation 2023-10-01 83 66 74.5 4.2 0 2023-10-02 84 65 74.5 4.6 0 2023-10-03 84 65 74.5 4.9 0 2023-10-04 84 65 74.5 5.3 0 2023-10-05 82 63 72.5 3.7 0 2023-10-06 79 66 72.5 4 0.01 2023-10-07 72 53 62.5 -5.6 0 2023-10-08 69 47 58 -9.7 0 2023-10-09 75 47 61 -6.3 0 2023-10-10 83 54 68.5 1.5 0 2023-10-11 74 60 67 0.4 0.7 2023-10-12 69 59 64 -2.2 0.55 2023-10-13 67 60 63.5 -2.3Climate button goes here 0.14 2023-10-14 76 60 68 2.6 0.01 2023-10-15 65 51 58 -7 T 2023-10-16 60 46 53 -11.7 0 2023-10-17 68 45 56.5 -7.8 0 2023-10-18 71 47 59 -4.9 0 2023-10-19 72 51 61.5 -2 T 2023-10-20 76 57 66.5 3.4 0.37 2023-10-21 76 50 63 0.3 0 2023-10-22 79 58 68.5 6.2 0 2023-10-23 73 53 63 1 0 2023-10-24 74 50 62 0.4 0 2023-10-25 76 53 64.5 3.3 0 2023-10-26 79 61 70 9.2 0 2023-10-27 79 60 69.5 9 0 2023-10-28 82 59 70.5 10.4 0 2023-10-29 83 61 72 12.3 0 2023-10-30 85 53 69 9.6 0 2023-10-31 64 45 54.5 -4.5 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, November 2, allowing a comparison to current weather. Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 69 84 in 1961 47 in 1966 Min Temperature M 48 67 in 2004 26 in 1954 Avg Temperature M 58.3 72.0 in 2004 37.5 in 1954 Precipitation M 0.12 2.62 in 2015 0.00 in 2022 Snowfall M 0.0 T in 1966 0.0 in 2022 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2022 0 in 2022 HDD (base 65) M 8 27 in 1954 0 in 2022 CDD (base 65) M 1 7 in 2004 0 in 2021 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 55.0 68.7 82.5 in 1961 48.5 in 1925 Avg Min Temperature 34.0 48.4 66.0 in 1929 28.5 in 1954 Avg Temperature 44.5 58.5 71.5 in 2004 41.3 in 1954 Total Precipitation 0.00 0.25 3.48 in 2015 0.00 in 2023 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 T in 1966 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth M – 0 in 2022 0 in 2022 Total HDD (base 65) 20 15 47 in 1954 0 in 2016 Total CDD (base 65) 0 2 14 in 1961 0 in 2023 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 77.8 75.8 78.3 in 2019 67.7 in 1878 Avg Min Temperature 59.1 56.7 59.5 in 2019 50.3 in 1878 Avg Temperature 68.4 66.3 68.9 in 2019 59.0 in 1878 Total Precipitation 35.35 42.13 61.77 in 2020 1.99 in 1878 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.0 T in 2001 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – T in 1942 0 in 2023 Total HDD (since July 1) 88 118 344 in 1917 20 in 2016 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 2213 2040 2643 in 2019 33 in 1878

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-11-01

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-11-01

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-11-01

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-11-01

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-10-30

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”