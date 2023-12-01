Probable cause found to charge Kennesaw man in drugs and weapons case

By Caleb Groves

On Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, a Cobb County Magistrate Court Judge found probable cause for a Kennesaw to be charged with holding large quantities of marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms, along with the possession of four firearms as a convicted felon.

Officer Andrew Brock’s testimony

During the hearing, Andrew Brock of the Cobb County Police Department testified about what he saw on the day of the crime.

The day before Brock arrested the man, 911 was called at a Lakeside Drive address on Nov. 4, 2023. The next day, an anonymous caller called 911 about a dispute at the house between the man and a woman.

Prior to officer Brock’s arrival, an injured woman walked outside from the house.

As Officer Brock approached the house, he smelled the aroma of marijuana. Once the man walked to the back steps of his house, it became evident he had a scratch on his face.

He refused to let Brock and the other officer step into the house. So Brock applied for and was granted a search warrant for the property.

Brock entered the garage, where he found four guns, close to 10 pounds of marjuana that were stored in freeze-dried bags and 475 grams of pylocibin mushrooms.

Due to previous felony convictions the Kennesaw man had, the four firearms were being illegally held in his possession.

Alongside the drugs and firearms, in the garage of the man’s house were large air filters, induction fans and growhouse lights, Brock said.

Magistrate Judge Michael McLaughlin’s decision

Magistrate Judge Michael McLaughlin found probable cause for the Kennesaw man to be charged with four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, four counts of possession of a firearm while committing a crime and possession of schedule one or two controlled substances with the intent to distribute.

The defendant’s attorney, Timothy Lumpkin, requested that bond be set at $10,000. However, Judge McLaughlin questioned the man’s immigration status due to holds with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The Kennesaw man was born in China but has lived in the U.S. for two decades.

McLaughin chose to hold the case until next week to learn more about his ICE holds.

